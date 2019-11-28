Black Friday headset deals: The best gaming headsets at the best prices

The Black Friday headset deals are intensifying this week, or maybe that’s just the general Black Friday deals madness starting to set in. It’s difficult to tell these days. Either way, there are some pretty decent Black Friday headset deals going on right now, including a very tasty deal on one of our favourite gaming headsets, the Steelseries Arctis 7, as well as a bunch of Corsair headset deals, Logitech headset deals and more. Whether you’re looking for one of today’s best gaming headsets or just a cheap pair of headphones to chat to your mates online with, we’ve got you covered.

Of course, our list of best Black Friday headset deals are just a small part of our overall Black Friday deals hunting, and you’ll find all these and more in our central Black Friday deals hub page. However, if all you want is the best gaming headset deals, you’re in the right place – and to help make it easier, I’ve separated out our Black Friday headset deals into wired and wireless deals this year, which will hopefully make it a little easier for you to find what you want as quickly as possible.

Of course, I’ll be updating this list with more new deals as and when they get announced this week, as well as sweeping away the old ones once they’ve expired. If you want to keep on top of all the best Black Friday gaming headset deals going, go on and give us a little bookmark in your favourites tab, too.

Black Friday headset deals (UK):

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £170 from Amazon (down from £215)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £70 from Amazon (down from £90)

Steelseries Arctis 3 – £50 from Amazon (down from £75)

**NB:** The console version Arctis 3 is £30 at Argos right now, but doesn’t come with a PC splitter cable in the box. Still, when you can get an official Steelseries cable for £3.50 if you sign up for a free Steelseries account, which also lets you see their own Black Friday headset deals, by the way, that’s much cheaper than shelling out an extra £50 for the official PC version on Amazon)

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £180 from Overclockers UK (own from £220)

Read our Turtle Beach Atlas Elite review for more info

Turtle Beach Atlas Elite – £78 from Overclockers UK (down from £90)

Read our Roccat Khan Aimo review for more info

Roccat Khan Aimo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £120)

Read our HyperX Cloud Mix review for more info

HyperX Cloud Mix – £103 from Amazon (down from £180)

HyperX Cloud X – £37 from Amazon (down from £70)

HyperX Cloud Stinger – £33 from GAME (down from £50)

Corsair Void Pro Elite Surround – £47 from Amazon (down from £80)

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround – £45 from Amazon (down from £60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from GAME (down from £100)

Logitech G635 Lightsync – £100 from Overclockers UK (down from £130)

Asus ROG Strix Delta – £129 from Box (down from £180)

Asus ROG Delta Core – £75 from Overclockers UK (down from £85)

Astro A10 – £40 from Argos (down from £60)

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £99 from Amazon (down from £160)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £230 from Amazon (down from £270)

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – £78 from Amazon (down from £139)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

Read our Corsair HS70 Wireless review for more info

Corsair HS70 Wireless – £62 from Amazon (down from £90)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – £140 from Overclockers UK (down from £160)

Black Friday headset deals (US):

Read our Logitech G Pro X review for more info

Logitech G Pro – $92 from Newegg (down from $100)

Logitech G Pro Wired – $50 from Best Buy (an older version of the G Pro above that helpfully has the same name, down from $90)

Logitech G635 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $140)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $60 from Newegg (an older version of the G635, down from $150)

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Logitech G432 – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Logitech G332 – $40 from Amazon (down from $60)

Logitech G332 SE – $25 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – $55 from Amazon (down from $100)

CoolerMaster MH-751 – $60 from Amazon (down from $90)

Read our Roccat Noz review for more info

Roccat Noz – $35 from Best Buy (down from $70)

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $113 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless – $140 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Razer Nari Wireless – $90 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Read our Logitech G935 review for more info

Logitech G935 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (an older version of the G935, down from $150)

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – $119 from Amazon (down from $140)

Black Friday headset deals: How to get the best headset deal

There are a couple of key things to consider when buying a new gaming headset. Good audio quality is obviously a given, but finding a comfortable headset is arguably even more important – after all, you’re going to be wearing this thing for several hours at a time, so it’s no good if something sounds great but ends up becoming a medieval head vice after 30 minutes. That’s why I prioritise comfort in my gaming headset reviews above all else.

The other thing is a good microphone. Again, it’s no good having a great-sounding gaming headset, but your voice descending into a crackly mess every time you want to chat to your mates when you’re playing online. Naturally, these are hard things to judge just by looking at a headset’s specs page, but if you have a read of my gaming headset reviews, then you’ll find a detailed breakdown of how it performs.

