Black Friday gaming monitor deals: The best G-Sync, FreeSync, and ultrawide monitors deals

Black Friday is a great time to bag a big saving on one of today’s best gaming monitors, so your trusted deals herald has been hard at work rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals especially for your viewing pleasure. Below, you’ll find all the best deals on 144Hz monitors, G-Sync monitors, FreeSync monitors, ultrawide monitors and your regular budget monitors. Whatever kind of Black Friday monitor deal you’re after, we’ve got you covered.

To help make things even easier for you, I’ve split them into handy categories, which you’ll find on the right hand side there. Click the type of monitor you want, and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page, saving you from having to scroll past reams and reams of Black Friday gaming monitor deals you don’t want to look at.

Naturally, I’ll be updating this article as and when more deals arise today and tomorrow (and clearing away the old expired ones in the process), so why not do yourself a favour and stick this in your bookmarks? I promise there will be Black Friday gaming monitor deals for all.

Plus, if you’ve accidentally landed on this page and don’t want the best Black Friday monitor deals, then you’ll find loads more of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals over in our big Black Friday hub, which covers everything from the best graphics card deals to the best SSD deals and everything in between.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG Swift PG248Q – £360 from Box (down from £448)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518H – £459 from Amazon (down from £550, read our Alienware AW2518H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG PG278QE – £480 from Box (down from £600)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £596 from Box (down from £695)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Predator XB214H – £339 from Amazon (down from £400, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Acer Predator XB271HA – £349 from Amazon (down from £500)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Acer Predator XB271HU – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £650)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, TN panel

Acer Predator XB281HK – £400 from Box (down from £570)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved TN panel

AOC Agon AG273QCG – £480 from Overclockers UK (down from £649, read our AOC Agon AG273QCG review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1459 from Box (down from £2166, read more in our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

Acer Predator X27 – £1699 from Box (down from £2159, read more in our Acer Predator X27 review)

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

AOC C24G1 – £135 from Amazon (down from £173, read our AOC C24G1 review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

AOC C27G1 – £169 from Amazon (down from £230)

Specs: 32in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

AOC C32G1 – £189 from Amazon (down from

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

MSI Optix MAG241CR – £199 from Amazon (down from £269)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Acer KG241P – £160 from Overclockers UK (down from £200)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Samsung CRG5 – £170 from Ebuyer (down from £214)

Specs: 24in, 2910×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

MSI Optix MAG241CR – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £270)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518HF – £299 from Dell (down from £429)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – £400 from Ebuyer (down from £500, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Nitro XV273K – £650 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our Acer Nitro XV273K review for more info)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, TN panel

BenQ EL2870UE – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, VA panel

Samsung LU28E570DS – £220 from Amazon (down from £280)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

AOC Agon AG273QCX – £400 from Overclockers UK (down from £540)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Asus VG278Q – £230 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Acer Nitro XV272U – £330 from Box (down from £465)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ – £439 from Overclockers UK (down from £500, read our Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR review for more info on the HDR version of this screen)

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung CRG9 – £925 from Ebuyer (down from £1200, read our Samsung CRG9 review for more info)

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ – £800 from Overclockers UK (down from £1000)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW – £849 from Amazon (down from £1014)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 60Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Samsung LS34J550WQUXEN – £295 from Ebuyer (down from £379)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator X34P – £690 from Box (down from £925)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Predator Z35P – £600 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our Acer Predator Z35P review for more info)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34GK950G – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

LG 34GK950F – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34GL750B – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £520)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ – £580 from Ebuyer (down from £633)

Best budget monitor deals

Specs: 22in, 1920×1080, 6-Hz, TN panel

Asus VP228E – £65 from Ebuyer (down from £95)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel

Asus VS248HR – £108 from Ebuyer (down from £115)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Asus VG248QZ – £166 from Box (down from £277)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518H – $400 from Best Buy (down from $530, read more in our Alienware AW2518H review)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel

Dell S2716DGR – $350 from Best Buy (down from $600)

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel

Asus VG245H – $170 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518HF – $319 from Best Buy (down from $500)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

AOC G2590FX – $200 from Newegg (down from $250, read more in our AOC G2590FX review)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, VA panel

MSI Optix MAG271R – $180 from Newegg (down from $280)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

MSI Optix MAG271CQR – £350 from Newegg

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $370 from Best Buy (down from $480)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel

HP 27XQ – $280 from Newegg

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel

Samsung CRG5 – $300 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

Samsung CJG56 – $300 from Amazon (down from $380)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR – $518 from Newegg (down from $550)

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 5120×1440, 120Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung CRG9 – $1050 from Newegg (down from $1300, read our Samsung CRG9 review for more info)

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung CHG90 – $800 from Newegg (down from $1000, read our Samsung CHG90 review for more info)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW – $650 from Newegg (down from $1350)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG341CQ – $380 from Newegg (down from $480)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 60Hz, curved IPS panel

LG 34UC98-W – $600 from Amazon (down from $900)

Best budget monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 – $200 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q – $399 from Amazon (down from $480)

Black Friday gaming monitor deals: How to get the best monitor deal

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the Black Friday monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

As for panel type, have a read of our Gaming monitor panel types explained article to see exactly what each one means, what their advantages are, and what to look out for.

