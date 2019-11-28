Black Friday SSD deals: aka the Samsung SSD sale

The Black Friday deals bonanza marches on this week, and there continue to be some pretty good Black Friday SSD deals for those looking to upgrade their PC’s storage banks. Admittedly, most of the best Black Friday SSD deals have, so far at least, largely been limited to just Samsung SSDs. That’s by no means a bad thing, of course, as my best gaming SSD rankings are chock full of the things, making it a great time to pick up some of the fastest and nippiest drives around on the cheap.

Still, deals on other SSDs like those from WD, Adata and Crucial have all been a bit lacking this year, although thankfully that doesn’t seem to be the case in the US, as there are still plenty of nice, tasty SSD deals to be had on non-Samsung drives, particularly on their Black SN750 SSD. Regardless of whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, we’ve got you covered in our Black Friday SSD deals hub.

I’ve now cleared out any non-Black Friday deals, so everything you’ll find below is a 100% legit Black Friday SSD deal. As per usual, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our main Black Friday hub, so make sure you keep an eye on that one as well for more deals on other PC components such as graphics cards, monitors, headsets and mice and keyboards.

Naturally, I’ll be updating this list throughout the week as and when new deals come through, sticking in new low prices and clearing out old ones that have either gone or increased in price, so to make sure you keep up with all the latest Black Friday SSD deals, why not pop this list in your bookmarks and keep an eye on what’s what? With all that out of the way, let’s head on over to those sweet SSD deals.

Black Friday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £59 from Ebuyer (down from £81)

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – £95 from Overclockers UK (down from £117)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £53 from Ebuyer (down from £80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – £86 from Amazon (down from £115)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £174 from Amazon (down from £210)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – £96 from Amazon (down from £117)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – £95 from Overclockers UK (down from £110)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – £155 from Amazon (down from £189)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – £104 from Amazon (down from £131)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – £70 from Amazon (down from £93)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, no heatsink) – £128 from Amazon (down from £190)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – £143 from Amazon (down from £210)

Read our WD Blue SN500 review for more info

WD Blue SN500 (500GB) – £57 from Amazon (down from £66)

Read our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review for more info

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro – (512GB) – £65 from Box (down from £79)

Intel 660p (1TB) – £90 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (500GB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £114 from Amazon (down from £155)

Samsung T5 (2TB) – £244 from Amazon (down from £290)

Black Friday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $58 from Amazon / $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $110 from Amazon / $110 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $230 from Amazon / $230 from Best Buy (down from $400)

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – $90 from Newegg / $90 Best Buy

Samsung 860 Qvo (2TB) – $230 from Best Buy (down from $260)

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – $57 from Newegg

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – $40 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $60)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – $60 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (1TB) – $83 from Newegg (down from $130)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – $180 from Newegg (down from $300)

Best NVMe Black Friday SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $150)

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – $150 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – $200 from Best Buy (down from $250)

Read our Adata XPG SX6000 Pro review for more info

Adata XPG SX6000 Pro (512GB) – $55 from Amazon (down from $60, make sure you tick the voucher button)

Read our Adata XPG SX8200 Pro review for more info

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro (1TB) – $118 from Amazon (down from $220, make sure you tick the voucher button)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (250GB, no heatsink) – $63 from Newegg

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – $89 from Amazon (down from $130)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

WD Black SN570 (1TB, no heatsink) – $129 from Newegg (down from $207)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – $150 from Newegg

Best Black Friday external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (1TB) – $138 from Amazon (down from $250)

WD EasyStore (5TB) – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170)

SanDisk Extreme Portable (1BT) – $125 from Amazon (down from $170)

Black Friday SSD deals: How to get the best Black Friday SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best gaming SSD list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.

Stay up to date with all the best Black Friday deals right here: