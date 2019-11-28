Our best budget gaming monitor is just £135 / $145 for Black Friday

The Black Friday gaming monitor deals have been a little lacklustre this year, but your deals herald has finally found one worth shouting about. It’s on the AOC C24G1, our best gaming monitor pick for those on a budget, which is now down to a very agreeable £135 / $145 over on Amazon.

Full disclosure, the C24G1 has been $145 ever since I reviewed it last month, but still, that’s a pretty great price for this curved 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync monitor regardless. Indeed, its UK price last month was up around the £175 mark, making the current UK deal price a saving of around £30. Sure, it’s not the kind of door-busting rice drop you might have hoped for this Black Friday, but hey, a deal’s a deal, and you’re still getting a great monitor for it.

To remind you of why it’s so great, here’s the conclusion I wrote in my review:

“It’s rare to see a monitor with such an outstanding panel at this end of the pricing spectrum, and it even beats the AOC G2460PF‘s default sRGB score of 95%, too. Plus, you get all those lovely extras like a height-adjustable stand and a super smooth 144Hz refresh rate, all without spending over £200 / $200. If you’re looking for the next best budget gaming monitor, it really doesn’t get much better than the AOC C24G1.”

Don’t be put off by its AMD FreeSync support either. Despite not being one of Nvidia’s sanctioned G-Sync Compatible monitors at the moment, I didn’t have any problems whatsoever getting my Nvidia graphics card to play nicely with its variable refresh rate technology, so even those of you with Nvidia GPUs should still be able to get smooth, tear-free gaming from it without issue.

It’s not just the 24in model that’s on sale, either, as the 27in and 32in versions have also dropped in price today in the UK. The C27G1 is now down to £169, while the C32G1 is down to £189. A fair warning, though – both of those monitors still only have a 1920×1080 resolution, which can start to look a bit fuzzy on a 27in screen, let alone a 32in one. As such, I wouldn’t recommend these monitors to use for office work or everyday desktop tasks, but if you’re just looking for a jumbo screen for playing games on then by all means go for it. Their lower pixel density is a lot less noticeable when playing games. Instead, it only really becomes a problem when you’re looking at small text and desktop icons and the like.

If 1920×1080 monitors aren’t your thing, though, then it’s worth noting that the ultrawide AOC Agon AG352UCG6 is also on sale right now, with its UK price at an all-time low of £559. Alas, the AG352UCG6 isn’t on sale in the US right now, as it’s still a whopping $700 at time of writing, but when it’s normally £730 in the UK, this is a deal that’s well worth considering if you’ve been hankering for an ultrawide gaming screen for a while. While not has ginormous as the Samsung CRG9, this curved 3440×1440 monitor has full-fat G-Sync support and a 120Hz refresh rate. I reviewed the 100Hz model, the AOC Agon AG352UCG and liked it very much indeed. Indeed, it was its original £760 / $770 price that posed the biggest problem at the time, so the fact that it’s now £200-odd less is excellent news.