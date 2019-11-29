Apex Legends will soon let you tuck into more Apex Packs

Apex Legends has failed to adequately expand its repertoire of bird-based disasters. That’s got nothing to do with the news, which is that they’re about to start throwing more Apex Packs at everyone. I’m just annoyed and astonished that my calls to action have gone ignored, apart from the addition of a fabulous skydiving emote that I’ll never own because there’s still no way I’m forking out for the Season 3 Battle Pass.

An update due on December 3rd will raise the level cap, increase levelling speed at lower levels, and up the rate at which Apex Packs drop. The change is retroactive, so if you log on you might have a stash waiting for you. It will not have enough birds in it.

This is mostly about cosmetics, to be clear. Legend Tokens, the actually important coins that you can use to unlock new characters, will still be earned at the same rate per level – although Respawn have also “reduced the rate at which XP required to level up increases from levels 20 to 58”. That means it will still take about 20 hours to earn enough for your first new murder person, and the next one will still take longer, but not as long as before.

The level cap has been upped from 100 to 500. Here’s the new box droprate:

“Level 2 – 20: One pack every level (19 Apex Packs total)

Level 22 – 300: One pack every two levels (140 Apex Packs total)

Level 305 – 500: One pack every five levels (40 Apex Packs total)

You will continue to earn 600 Legend Tokens per level and per 18,000 XP at level 500″

I’ve played for a hundred hours and I’m only level 60, so most sensible folks will only care about the additional 14 packs from level 1-100 (up from 45 packs to 59).

I don’t much care for skins but I’m still mildly pleased I got to paint my robot purple. Doing well in a game means your banner might get strung around the arena for all to see in your next match, so it can be fun to jazz that up. Especially with you know what.

Here’s that skydiving bird attack emote, which was mysteriously hard to find footage of. Sometimes I really don’t understand the internet’s priorities.

You will also be able to attach more pointlessly small dangly things to your guns. Read about them here.