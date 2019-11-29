All the best Black Friday VR headset deals to get you ready for Half-Life: Alyx

If Half-Life: Alyx has got you wondering whether you should finally take the plunge on a VR headset, have I got some Black Friday VR headset deals for you. Finally, there are some decent VR deals in the UK now, with big discounts on the HTC Vive, Vive Cosmos and Oculus Rift S. So, to help aid you in your quest for the best Black Friday VR headset deal, I’ve been scouring the web for all the best prices. Whether you’re after a top of the line HTC Vive Pro, an Oculus Quest or a cheap Windows Mixed Reality headset, here are the best Black Friday VR headset deals available right now.

Finally, there are some proper UK deals to look at now, so I’ve updated the list below with all the latest VR headset deals I can find. If any more crop up over the course of the day, I’ll add them in as soon as I can, so make sure you check back later if there’s something missing you’ve had your eye on. Windows Mixed Reality headsets also seem to be increasingly scarce right now, but again, I’ll do my best to try and keep on top of everything. Of course, if you’ve spotted a deal that hasn’t been included in the list below, do shout in the comments and I’ll add it in pronto.

Half-Life: Alyx will run on any VR headset that’s compatible with SteamVR, which means you don’t have to shell out buckets of cash for an expensive Valve Index to play it (which sadly doesn’t have any Black Friday deals on it whatsoever unfortunately). Instead, you’ve got loads of choice, from cheaper Windows Mixed Reality headsets all the way up to the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets.

Heck, now that Oculus Link has arrived in beta form, you can even use an Oculus Quest to play it – which, given its lack of wires, is probably going to be one of the best ways to play Half-Life: Alyx next year. Here’s a full list of all the compatible headsets:

Half-Life: Alyx compatible VR headsets: Valve Index

HTC Vive / HTC Vive Pro / HTC Vive Cosmos

Oculus Rift / Oculus Rift S

Oculus Quest (but only via Oculus Link)

All Windows Mixed Reality headsets

Pimax headsets

If you’re not sure whether your PC’s up to running Half-Life: Alyx, however, then you should have a read of my Build a Half-Life: Alyx ready PC article, which not only includes Half-Life: Alyx’s PC requirements, but also tells you how to build the cheapest PC that will run it out of all of this week’s best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Oculus deals:

£349 from Overclockers UK (down from £399)

$349 from Amazon (down from $399)

Oculus Quest:

There don’t seem to be any good Black Friday deals on the Quest just yet, but they may well show up later today, so watch this space.

Black Friday HTC Vive deals:

HTC Vive Pro Starter Kit:

£819 from HTC Vive (down from £1119, plus you get a free year of Viveport Infinity, worth £107)

$799 from HTC Vive (down from $1100)

HTC Vive Pro (headset only):

$599 from Best Buy (down from $799)

£599 from HTC Vive (down from £799, plus you get a free year of Viveport Infinity, worth £107)

Certified pre-owned Vive (1st Gen): $349 from HTC Vive (down from $399)

HTC Vive Cosmos:

£599 from HTC Vive (down from £699, plus you get a free year of Viveport Infinity, worth £107)

$599 from Amazon (down from $699)

HTC Vive Wireless Adapter:

$250 from Best Buy (down from $300)

Black Friday WMR deals:

Samsung HMD Odyssey+:

$229 from Microsoft (down from $499)

