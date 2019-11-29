Black Friday graphics card deals: The best Nvidia and AMD GPU deals

The hunt for the best Black Friday graphics card deals is really hotting up now, as today, Black Friday proper, has seen a bunch of new graphics card deals spring forth across the internet. I’ve already highlighted the excellent £870 UK Black Friday deal on an RTX 2080 Ti, but there are also loads more great savings to be had on Nvidia’s GTX 1660, AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT and more, with new, lower prices than ever before.

So, to help you make the most of this frenzied Black Friday deals madness, I’ve updated my giant best Black Friday graphics card deals hub with all the latest prices. If you’ve been waiting to get one of today’s best graphics cards on the cheap, now is the time to do it.

Before we dive headlong into those Black Friday graphics card deals, though, there are a couple of things to consider when buying a new graphics card. One is what resolution you’re going to be playing at, as there’s no point spending loads of money on a flash, super expensive Nvidia graphics card if your monitor only has a 1920×1080 resolution. If that’s the case, there’s no need to spend any more than £200 / $200 on your graphics card, as that kind of money will be more than enough to buy you a decent 1080p GPU. If you have a 1440p monitor, however, you’ll need to find a bit more room in your budget, as even today’s £500 / $500 graphics cards can struggle to hit 60fps at this resolution in today’s big blockbusters – at least if you’re dead-set on playing at max graphics settings.

That’s the second thing you’ve got to think about – how fussed are you about playing at the very best graphics settings? If you’re not that bothered about playing on Ultra, you don’t need to spend nearly as much as on your brand-new graphics card as you would if nothing but max settings will do. For more info on what type of graphics card you should be aiming for, have a read of our best graphics card rankings, which tells you exactly what the best graphics cards are for each resolution, as well as the best cheaper options for those less fussed about quality settings – so make sure you have a look at that first before you hit the buy button.

Black Friday graphics card deals (UK):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Palit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti StormX – £110 from Ebuyer (down from £125)

Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Phoenix OC – £145 from Ebuyer (down from £153, comes with free PNY 120GB CS900 SSD)

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 – £179 from Ebuyer (down from £225)

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Super StormX – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £210)

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti TUF OC – £235 from Ebuyer (down from £280)

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 StormX – £279 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Armor OC – £350 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £360 from Overclockers UK (down from £470)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mini – £445 from Ebuyer (down from £480)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Gaming Trio – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £660)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS OC – £620 from Overclockers (down from £670)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus GP – £870 from Ebuyer (down from £1000)

Best AMD GPU deals:

XFX Radeon RX 570 XXX (8GB) – £125 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

PowerColour Radeon RX 580 (8GB) Red Dragon V2 – £135 from Ebuyer (down from £170)

PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon – £155 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £249 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Windforce OC – £279 from Overclockers UK (down from £360)

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Mech OC – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £340)

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Dual Fan – £340 from Ebuyer (down from £430)

Black Friday graphics card deals (US):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS OC – $185 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $225)

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Ventus XS OC – $220 from Newegg (after promo code, down from $230)

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS OC – $240 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $280)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC – $290 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $330)

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Gaming X – $370 from Newegg (down from $415)

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC – $470 from Amazon (down from $510)

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP – $599 from Zotac US Ebay (down from $750)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus OC – $680 from Newegg (down from $720)

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus – $1000 from Newegg

Best AMD GPU deals:

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC (8GB) – $130 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $180)

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB) – $145 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $190)

Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming – $170 from Newegg (down from $180)

AsRock Radeon RX 5700 Challenger – $310 from Newegg (after rebate, down from $370)

AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger – $350 from Newegg (after rebate, down from $370)

Remember, the most important things to consider when buying a Black Friday graphics card deal are a) your monitor’s resolution, and b) what kind of quality setting you’d like to aim for when playing games. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is by far the best 1080p graphics card for max settings at the moment, for example, but the regular GTX 1660 or AMD RX 580 / RX 590 are also excellent budget options as well that will get you smooth frame rates on High settings.

As for 1440p, my top picks would be AMD’s RX 5700 or Nvidia’s RTX 2060 for near-flawless 60fps gaming on max settings at this resolution, but the GTX 1660 Ti will do you just fine as well if you’re happy with Medium quality at this resolution. This makes the GTX 1660 Ti quite a good card to go for, especially if you currently have a 1080p monitor but are thinking about upgrading to a 1440p in the near future.

If you’ve got a 4K monitor, on the other hand, then you should probably consider an RTX 2080 / RTX 2080 Super at an absolute minimum. The RTX 2070 Super can make a decent fist of 4K gaming, but only on Low-Medium settings, so if you’ve got the budget, I’d recommend an RTX 2080 at the very least in this case.

