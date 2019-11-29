Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals: All the best gaming deals
The Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals just keep on coming, so it’s time for another – you guessed it – updated Black Friday deals round-up. If you’re looking to get one of our best gaming mouse or best gaming keyboard champions for as little money as possible, this dear readers is definitely the Black Friday deals compendium for you. There are currently loads of great Black Friday mice and keyboard deals available right now, with many of them at all-time low prices. New entries include the Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum, as well as the Razer Mamba Wireless and Razer Naga Trinity for just £50 / $55 apiece.
To help make things easier for you, I’ve separated them out into various sections, and you can click the links on the right there to take you straight to the part of the page you’re most interested in. Of course, you’ll be able to find all of our best Black Friday PC gaming deals over in our big Black Friday hub page, but this here page will concentrate on the best Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals only.
Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):
Best gaming mouse deals:
Logitech G502 Hero – £28 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – £18 from Amazon (down from £50)
Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – £48 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review for more details)
Corsair Nightsword RGB – £54 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £70, read our Corsair Nightsword RGB review for more details)
Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro – £44 from Amazon (down from £60, read our Corsair M65 Elite RGB Pro review for more details)
Corsair M55 RGB Pro – £22 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £45, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more details)
Corsair Scimitar Pro – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £75)
Corsair Harpoon RGB – £15 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £28)
Razer Mamba Wireless – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our Razer Mamba Wireless review for more info)
Steelseries Rival 310 – £30 from Box (down from 47, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)
Steelseries Sensei 310 – £30 from Box (down from £47, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)
Steelseries Rival 600 – £45 from Amazon (down from £60)
Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)
Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55)
Razer Naga Trinity – £50 from Amazon (down from £100)
Razer Deathadder Essential – £30 from Box (down from £53)
Razer Basilisk Essential – £30 from Box (down from £35)
Asus ROG Gladius II – £49 from Amazon (down from £80, read our Asus ROG Gladius II review for more info)
Best gaming keyboard deals:
Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – £70 from Amazon (down from £160)
Logitech G512 – £50 from Amazon (down from £100)
Logitech G513 RGB – £100 from Box (down from £160)
Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £120 from Amazon (down from £185)
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 (Low Profile, Red) – £115 from Amazon (down from £150)
Corsair K65 Rapidfire – £81 from Amazon (down from £130)
Corsair K83 Wireless – £82 from Amazon (down from £110. Read our Corsair K83 Wireless review for more details)
HyperX Alloy Core – £33 from GAME (down from £50, read my HyperX Alloy Core review for more info)
HyperX Alloy FPS – £66 from Amazon (down from £100)
Razer Ornata Chroma – £50 from GAME (down from £100)
Razer Blackwidow – £105 from Amazon (down from £130)
Cooler Master MK850 – £140 from Box (down from £210)
Ducky One 2 TKL Horizon Blue – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £100, read our Ducky One 2 review for more details)
Asus ROG Claymore – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £185, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)
Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info)
Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 from Amazon (down from £150)
MSI Vigor GK80 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our MSI Vigor GK80 review for more info)
Razer Huntsman – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our Razer Huntsman review for more info)
Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):
Best gaming mouse deals:
Logitech G203 Prodigy – $21 from Best Buy (down from $40)
Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $22 from Best Buy (down from $60)
Logitech G502 Hero – $35 from Amazon (down from $80, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)
Logitech G600 – $28 from Best Buy (down from $80)
Logitech G602 Wireless – $29 from Best Buy (down from $43)
Razer Naga Trinity – $55 from Amazon (down from $100)
Corsair Harpoon – $18 from Best Buy (down from $30)
Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $25 from Best Buy (down from $40, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more info)
Corsair Scimitar Pro – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro review for more info)
Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless – $80 from Newegg (down from $150, read our Logitech G903 Lightspeed review for more info)
Steelseries Rival 600 – $75 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)
Glorious Model O- – $56 from Glorious (down from $60, plus get an extra 15% off with the code HALFLIFE3, read our Glorious Model O- review for more info)
Best gaming keyboard deals:
Fnatic miniStreak – $71 (Brown) / $75 (Red / Blue) from Amazon (down from $100, read our Fnatic Streak / miniStreak review for more info)
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $130 from Best Buy (down from $200)
Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from Best Buy (down from $180)
Logitech G512 SE – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)
Logitech G613 RGB Wireless – $70 from Best Buy (down from $150)
Logitech G Pro – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)
Razer Blackwidow – $80 from Amazon (down from $120)
Razer Blackwidow Elite – $125 from Best Buy (down from $170)
Razer Cynosa Chroma – $40 from Amazon (down from $60, read our Razer Cynosa Chroma review for more info)
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – $150 from Best Buy (down from $170, read our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)
Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)
Asus TUF Gaming K7 – $129 from Newegg (down from $139)
Razer Turret and Mamba Wireless – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)
Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals: How to get the best deal
When you’re buying a new keyboard, there are a number of things to consider. First, you need to decide whether you want a mechanical one or a membrane one. Most of the keyboards listed above are all mechanical, and generally, a lot of people who play PC games prefer mechanical keyboards due to their sharp, clean movements and short, fast actuation points (when the keyboard actually registers you’ve pressed down a key).
Membrane keyboards are usually a lot cheaper than their mechanical counterparts because they’re made from less expensive materials, but this in turn makes them more prone to breaking and are generally a bit of a pain to fix. Given their low price, the solution nine times out of ten is just to buy a new one.
Mechanical keyboards, on the other hand, are generally a lot more expensive, but they’re also more durable and – in theory – easier to repair as you often only need to replace the faulty switch rather than chuck the entire thing in the bin. They can be a heck of a lot noisier than membrane keyboards, though, and the loud CLACKEDY CLACK sound they make means they’re a bit anti-social for shared living spaces. Instead, they’re generally best suited to bedrooms and places where you’re the only person within earshot. Membrane keys, meanwhile, are comprised of several small domes on a single layer of plastic – a bit like bubble wrap. Naturally, this deadens any excess sound they might make, and tend to be much easier on the ears.
As for gaming mice, there are lots of things that make a great mouse. For me, comfort is high on the list, but flexibility is another key consideration, such as whether that’s a wide sensitivity or DPI (dots per inch) range, or multiple, configurable buttons. That said, sometimes less is more. Just because a mouse has a DPI range up in the 10,000s doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better than one with a maximum of 7200. Generally, anything above 3000 DPI is so blisteringly quick you’d need bionic eyes to keep track of it anyway. The same goes for buttons. Instead, it’s all about how you can make the most of what the mouse has to offer. For more information, have a read of my gaming mouse reviews to see exactly what you can do with each mouse.
