Get a 5TB external HDD and two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for under £100

As much as your deals herald loves a good Black Friday SSD deal, those of you who are after buckets of storage for as little money as possible may want to check out these Black Friday deals on the recently-released WD Black GameDrive external HDDs, where the 5TB P10 GameDrive is currently going for just under £100 and comes with two free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to boot.

I’ve currently got a P10 in for testing (review coming next week), and while it’s nowhere near as nippy as, say, an external SSD like the Samsung T5, it sure does offer a lot more storage for a lot less money. Heck, the Samsung T5 isn’t even available in a 5TB size capacity, and its top 2TB model will set you back more than double the cost of the 5TB P10 at £243.

Technically, the £99.99 deal I’ve highlighted above is for the special Xbox One version of the drive, but that’s a piddly 2p/GB of data right there, which is frankly, ludicrously cheap. The normal P10 is also on a Black Friday deal for just a couple of extra quid at £102 right now, but doesn’t come with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate stuff, making it therefore a bad deal when they were effectively identical products save for the small Xbox logo on the former.

They’re quite industrial looking things with their shipping container-like design and hard edges, but they do at least feel like they’d survive a trip in a backpack without instantly breaking. Plus, when their normal price is up nearer £135-140 (the Xbox one normally being the more expensive of the two), that’s a pretty decent saving for such a new set of devices.

The 2TB P10 is also on sale right now as well, with the regular PC version going for £56, which works out at a slightly more expensive 2.8p/GB, but still pretty great overall. That would have previously set you back £90, making that quite a hefty saving – especially compared to that 2TB Samsung T5, too.

There isn’t an Xbox 2TB P10 sadly – instead, you’ll have to settle for 3TB, which is currently on sale for £73, down from £110, and works out at 2.4p/GB.

Alternatively, you could go for their absolutely massive D10 Game Drive external HDD, which comes with 12TB of storage in Xbox form. That will set you back £198, but works out even cheaper at 1.6p/GB. The 8TB PC version, on the other hand, is currently going for £133, which is an identical 1.6p/GB. Both offer pretty good savings off their usual prices, too – around £100 for the 12TB and £67 for the 8TB model.

On a completely different note- and because I simply can’t resist a good Black Friday SSD deal to cap this all off with, the excellent value for money WD Blue SN500 internal NVMe SSD is also at an all-time low of just £34 for the 250GB version right now, which is back at the same price it was over Amazon Prime Day earlier in the year. The 500GB model, meanwhile, is an even tastier £57 right now, too.

