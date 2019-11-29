It's the RTX 2080 Ti Black Friday deal you've been waiting for

Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards have been monstrously expensive ever since they came out in the autumn of last year, with almost every model topping at least £1000 / $1000, if not significantly more. This week, those prices have been creeping down ever so slowly, with the most recent one settling at £950, but this hot new Black Friday graphics card deal from Ebuyer has got Zotac’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Twin Fan model for “just” £870, making it the cheapest RTX 2080 Ti I’ve ever seen.

Simply put, there is no better graphics card than the RTX 2080 Ti right now. It’s been sitting atop my best graphics card rankings ever since it came out, and it’s just an absolute monster for both 4K gaming and making the most of Nvidia’s fancy ray tracing tech. If you’re after a graphics card that can pretty much run any game at 4K on max graphics settings, this is the card to get.

Here’s an extract from my review on how it compares to the regular RTX 2080 and Nvidia’s pair of GTX 1080 cards:

“If you do happen to be one of those 4K-ers who wants the absolute bestest best frames money can buy, then the RTX 2080Ti is certainly much easier to recommend than its non-Ti sibling. “There’s a clear, identifiable jump in performance compared to Nvidia’s last generation of 4K graphics cards, and that’s even before you start factoring in any of its potential speed-boosting Turing tech. If you’ve got a spare £1049 / $1150 and want the fastest 4K graphics card on the planet, go for it.”

Indeed, the Zotac model offers a saving of £130 at time of writing, putting it well below all the other RTX 2080 Ti Black Friday deals I’ve seen so far. MSI’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus GP comes close at £950, as does Palit’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Dual at £973.

Alas, in the US, the best deal I’ve seen so far is for the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus GP again, which is currently sitting at $1000. I will, of course, update this article later today if I spot a better one, but for now, this is as good as it gets for US folk.

Naturally, any kind of decent saving on a graphics card of this calibre isn’t likely to stick around for long, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading to an RTX 2080 Ti, now has never been a better time to do it.

