Your favourite gaming mouse is super cheap right now

Well, technically, it’s the newer version of your favourite gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Hero, that’s on sale right now, but still, a Black Friday deal of just £28 in the UK and $35 in the US is a pretty sweet price for what’s normally a £60 / $60+ gaming mouse.

Indeed, that’s probably one of the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals I’ve seen so far. Admittedly, the deal only extends to the slightly funky white and black version of the mouse rather than its all-black edition pictured up the top there, but provided you don’t mind the design, that’s a pretty great price for this kind of gaming mouse.

As well as a responsive 16,000 DPI sensor, you also get 11 programmable buttons that can be configured to all sorts of different functions via Logitech’s free G Hub software, and it also comes with six adjustable weights that slot into the bottom of the mouse that let you change how light or heavy it is.

I really liked the G502 Hero when I reviewed it last year, and at the time it was mainly the price of the thing that held me back from sticking it straight in our best gaming mouse rankings. Indeed, I concluded that, given the older G502 Proteus Spectrum was so similar in terms of features and about £30 / $30 lower in price back then, it was the Proteus Spectrum that was the real hero mouse, not its flashier, more expensive sibling.

Now, though, the tables have turned. With no Black Friday deals on it at all, the G502 Proteus Spectrum is currently sitting at £59 in the UK and $49 in the US, making the G502 Hero the much more enticing buy overall.

The G502 Hero isn’t the only Logitech deal going on today either. There’s also the Logitech G332 SE headset on sale for an all-time low of £28 / $25. This is the stereo version of one of my best gaming headset recommendations, the Logitech G432, which is hands down the greatest entry-to-mid-range level gaming headset I’ve tested in ages. What’s more, the deal price is also in Logitech’s black and white colour scheme to match that dealstastic G502 Hero mouse.

