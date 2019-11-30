The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Battleborn's ending, Slightly Mad and Bitmap Brothers were bought, and more of the week's PC news

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

30th November 2019 / 8:00PM

This week, 2K announced the shutdown of Gearbox’s Battleborn, many many many many games and objects went on sale in all the Thanksgiving blowouts, and a fair few companies were bought up too. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.

Sales are happening

This whole autumn/Thanksgiving/Black Friday sorta thing. There’s the Steam sale. The GOG sale. Epic Games Store. Blizzard. The squillion things Katharine posted on our Black Friday 2019 tag. Lots of sales.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a Steam release date

It’ll come to Steam next Thursday, December 5th, after six weeks on Epic and Rockstar’s stores.

Codemasters bought Slightly Mad Studios

That’s the gang behind Project Cars and Need For Speed: Shift.

Rebellion bought The Bitmap Brothers

Now they have the brand and catalogue, Rebellion plan to rerelease some of ye olde British mob’s games and even revive some. BB are the gang behind Amiga games including Speedball and Chaos Engine.

Facebook bought the makers of Beat Saber

Oculus say updates and support will continue for Beat Saber on all brands of cybergoggles, though it’s not clear what might happen with future games – and it doesn’t look good for mods.

GOG dug out Strangehold

After years of being not on sale, the video game sequel to John Woo’s movie Hard Boiled is now side-diving all over PC again.

The final Steam Controllers have sold out

Valve confirmed they’ve stop making their weird trackball/gamepad haptic… things, so the lot which sold out this week was the last.

Gearbox’s Battleborn will shut down in 2021

When the servers go down, the whole game will become unplayable – both singleplayer and multiplayer. Not many players are left to see that, but booo all the same.

Cyberpunk 2077 has not confirmed multiplayer microtranscations

I suppose this is anti-news but, after it became Internet-accept ‘fact’ that microtransactions were planned for the RPG’s eventual multiplayer side, it’s good to clear up misconceptions and mistakes.

Cyberpunk 2077 New E3 screenshot D

Final Fantasy XIV started suspending players for datamining

Technically rooting around in data files for traces of unreleased content has been forbidden for ages, but Square Enix have got weirdly protective and started enforcing that.

Freebie corner: Rayman Legends on Epic

It’s nice!

