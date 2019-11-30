Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals: All the best NVMe and SATA deals still going on

Don’t fret if you ended up missing the best Black Friday SSD deals this year, as the existence of Cyber Monday means it’s one big deals party all weekend. As well as new Cyber Monday SSD deals arriving on Monday, there are plenty of great Black Friday SSD deals still going on too, giving you plenty of time to pick up that last remaining bargain on one of today’s best gaming SSDs. Regardless of whether you’re after a deal on the best SATA SSDs or mega discounts on super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, you’ll find all the best Cyber Monday SSD deals right here.

I’ve now cleared out all the expired Black Friday SSD deals, leaving you with the absolute cream of the Cyber Monday SSD deal crop. As per usual, you’ll find all these deals and more over in our main Black Friday and Cyber Monday hub, so make sure you keep an eye on that one as well for more deals on other PC components such as graphics cards, monitors, headsets and mice and keyboards.

Naturally, I’ll be updating this list regularly until all the Cyber Monday deals fun times are finally over, sticking in new low prices and clearing out old ones that have either gone or increased in price, so to make sure you keep up with all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals, why not pop this list in your bookmarks and keep an eye on what’s what, eh?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals (UK):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £59 from Ebuyer (down from £81)

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – £99 from Overclockers UK (down from £117)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £53 from Ebuyer (down from £80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £174 from Amazon (down from £210)

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – £96 from Amazon (down from £117)

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – £95 from Overclockers UK (down from £110)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – £155 from Amazon (down from £189)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – £80 from Amazon (down from £131)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – £70 from Amazon (down from £93)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, no heatsink) – £125 from Amazon (down from £190)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – £143 from Amazon (down from £210)

WD Blue SN500 (500GB) – £57 from Amazon (down from £66)

Intel 660p (1TB) – £90 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

Best external SSD deals:

Samsung T5 (500GB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £114 from Amazon (down from £155)

Samsung T5 (2TB) – £244 from Amazon (down from £290)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $58 from Amazon / $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $110 from Amazon / $110 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $230 from Amazon / $230 from Best Buy (down from $400)

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – $90 Best Buy

Samsung 860 Qvo (2TB) – $230 from Best Buy (down from $260)

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – $57 from Newegg

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – $40 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $60)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – $60 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $80)

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $150)

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – $150 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – $200 from Best Buy (down from $250)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Best external SSD deals:

Samsung T5 (1TB) – $138 from Amazon (down from $250)

WD EasyStore (5TB) – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170)

SanDisk Extreme Portable (1TB) – $125 from Amazon (down from $170)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals: How to get the best SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best gaming SSD list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use. That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks.

As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, which is why I place such an important emphasis on them in my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is capacity. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD.

