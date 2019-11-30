What are we all playing this weekend?

At this, the time of endings and casting a gaze over your shoulder on the way out, it has been nice to look back at recent games and suffer the problem that there have been more good games than you have space to mention.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee I played a bit of Jedi: Fallen Order at lunch, and then I stayed late to play it so I wouldn’t have to wait for it to download at home. Now I am consumed by the Star War. Nobody told me you could change the colour of the little robit. Alice L I’ve be pretty sick this week, and by sick I mean deathly ill, not super cool, as the kids say, and on my day off I booted up The Outer Worlds, and kinda liked it? So I’ll probably play a bit more of that this weekend. I’ve not killed a single soul yet, and I’m probably the most charismatic character you’ll ever meet. Like real life really. Alice O I’ve fallen back into The Binding Of Isaac: Rebirth so see me in hell, I guess. I’m near the end of Mutazione too and mm yes, very good. Astrid Astrid has been fired. Dave Dave is away. Graham I started playing Death Stranding. I got as far as the first time when BB, your in-game baby, started crying out of the PS4 controller speaker – a speaker I forgot it had – and noped the heck out of there. I had an actual walkie-talkie next to me at the time which I use to hear if my toddler has woken up, and for a brief moment was panicked. ‘Oh no, my kid is crying! And he sounds… like a baby again? Oh right.’ Smooth move, game. Katharine DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS DEALSDEALSDEALS Matt I still haven’t finished Disco Elysium. I think the ending is just around the corner but I’ve lost my drive to detect, after foolishly leaving a few days between playing. I’m finding it far too easy to lose momentum with big games nowadays, even when they’re very good. So I will try. I’ve slipped back into my old Overwatch habit, though, so I know I’ll spend a significant amount of this weekend as a hamster. Matthew Matthew has been fired. Nate Nate is away. Ollie Still going strong with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. I ran out of things to do in this game about 20-30 hours of gametime ago. Why the hell am I still playing this? Lightsabers, that’s why. Sin Sin is away.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?