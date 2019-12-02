The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

Acer's 4K G-Sync monitor is down to $470 right now, but it's going fast

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

2nd December 2019 / 4:52PM

Never fear if you missed the mad Dell Cyber Monday monitor deal earlier, as your deals herald has gone and found another stonking savings. This time, it’s on the Acer Predator XB271HK, which is now down to $470, which is the cheapest this 4K 60Hz Nvidia G-Sync monitor has ever been.

Hurry, though, as this deal is already 15% claimed over on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Lightning deals page, and I doubt it will last for long. Indeed, it’s only going to be around for the next three hours tops, so you better hop on over to it if it takes your fancy.

I haven’t tested the 4K model of this personally, but its smaller sibling, the Acer Predator XB241H was absolutely superb – and is still my best gaming monitor recommendation for those after a 24in G-Sync screen. As such, I’m confident its larger 4K sibling will be just as good in the old image quality department – especially since it’s got an IPS screen rather than a TN one like the XB241H.

Yes, its design is a bit ‘gamer school’, but if the XB271HK is anything like its smaller sibling, then this is one gaming monitor you won’t want to pass up. Indeed, a quick scan of my best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals page and there isn’t a single monitor deal that comes close to this one. Indeed, the nearest monitor deal is Dell’s Ultrasharp U2718Q, which is currently $400 on Amazon as well, but that doesn’t come with any Nvidia G-Sync support.

So go forth, Cyber Monday monitor deals fans and claim your 4K G-Sync prize. I doubt it you’ll see it this cheap again for a good long while.

Of course, for more of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, make sure you have a read of our regularly updated hubs as well:

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Fluffy the wolf is coming back to The Long Dark in its next Survival Mode update

2

Last Day Of Spring and seeing trans lives through cis eyes

No prize for Erika

2

This is your annual reminder to play Skeal this Christmas

2

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: The best monitor deals that are still left

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fluffy the wolf is coming back to The Long Dark in its next Survival Mode update

2

Last Day Of Spring and seeing trans lives through cis eyes

No prize for Erika

2

This is your annual reminder to play Skeal this Christmas

2

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: The best monitor deals that are still left

4