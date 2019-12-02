Acer's 4K G-Sync monitor is down to $470 right now, but it's going fast

Never fear if you missed the mad Dell Cyber Monday monitor deal earlier, as your deals herald has gone and found another stonking savings. This time, it’s on the Acer Predator XB271HK, which is now down to $470, which is the cheapest this 4K 60Hz Nvidia G-Sync monitor has ever been.

Hurry, though, as this deal is already 15% claimed over on Amazon’s Cyber Monday Lightning deals page, and I doubt it will last for long. Indeed, it’s only going to be around for the next three hours tops, so you better hop on over to it if it takes your fancy.

I haven’t tested the 4K model of this personally, but its smaller sibling, the Acer Predator XB241H was absolutely superb – and is still my best gaming monitor recommendation for those after a 24in G-Sync screen. As such, I’m confident its larger 4K sibling will be just as good in the old image quality department – especially since it’s got an IPS screen rather than a TN one like the XB241H.

Yes, its design is a bit ‘gamer school’, but if the XB271HK is anything like its smaller sibling, then this is one gaming monitor you won’t want to pass up. Indeed, a quick scan of my best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals page and there isn’t a single monitor deal that comes close to this one. Indeed, the nearest monitor deal is Dell’s Ultrasharp U2718Q, which is currently $400 on Amazon as well, but that doesn’t come with any Nvidia G-Sync support.

So go forth, Cyber Monday monitor deals fans and claim your 4K G-Sync prize. I doubt it you’ll see it this cheap again for a good long while.

