Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019: All the best PC gaming deals

Black Friday may be over, but the deals party lives on with today’s PC gaming deals fest, Cyber Monday. Yes, even your trusted deals herald is sick to the back teeth of all these deals and discounts right now, but I wouldn’t be worthy of my ‘herald’ status if I didn’t let you know all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals going on right this very second. Admittedly, a lot of them are still the same as their Black Friday deals prices, but hey, at least there’s still a day left to bag yourself a bargain if you missed out last week.

So here’s how this works. Just like the whole of last week, you’ll find everything you could possibly want from this year’s crop of Black Friday and Cyber Monday PC gaming deals below, including the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, SSDs, mice, keyboards, headsets… You name it, it’s there. If you want something specific, click the links to the right and you’ll be zapped to the corresponding bit on this page below.

Remember, a good way of making sure a deal is a good one is to install the CamelCamelCamel extension in your Chrome browser. It only works on Amazon sadly, but this keeps track of Amazon product prices all year round, making it easy to spot if a Cyber Monday deal is really a must-have discount, or whether it’s actually the same price it’s been for the last three months.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday graphics card deals (UK):

Starting with the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday graphics card deals, there are some great discounts to be had on these right now, especially on AMD’s Radeon RX 590, which is currently down to just £155 over at Overclockers UK. I’ve yet to see any decent deals on Nvidia’s GTX 1660 / GTX 1660 Ti cards, but these are still relatively new, so any savings are likely to be limited. Instead, it’s all about the Nvidia RTX deals this year, as there are currently some great savings to be had further up the range.

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti review for more info

Palit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti StormX – £110 from Ebuyer (down from £125)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

Zotac GeForce GTX 1660 – £179 from Ebuyer (down from £225)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super review for more info

Palit GeForce GTX 1660 Super StormX – £200 from Overclockers UK (down from £210)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti TUF OC – £235 from Ebuyer (down from £280)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

Palit GeForce RTX 2060 StormX – £279 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mini – £355 from Ebuyer (down from £420)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Palit GeForce RTX 2070 Dual – £360 from Overclockers UK (down from £470)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mini – £445 from Ebuyer (down from £480)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Duke OC – £600 from Ebuyer (down from £660)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS OC – £620 from Overclockers (down from £670)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus GP – £950 from Overclockers UK (down from £1000)

Best AMD GPU deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

XFX Radeon RX 570 XXX (8GB) – £125 from Ebuyer (down from £150)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

PowerColour Radeon RX 580 (8GB) Red Dragon V2 – £135 from Ebuyer (down from £170)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 590 review for more info

PowerColor Radeon RX 590 Red Dragon – £155 from Overclockers UK (down from £190)

Read our AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 56 Pulse – £249 from Overclockers UK (down from £300)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 64 review for more info

Gigabyte Radeon RX Vega 64 Windforce OC – £279 from Overclockers UK (down from £360)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 5700 Mech OC – £300 from Overclockers UK (down from £340)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 review XT review for more info

**NEW**

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Dual Fan – £340 from Ebuyer (down from £430)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday graphics card deals (US):

Best Nvidia GPU deals:

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS OC – $185 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $225)

Read our Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Ventus XS OC – $240 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $280)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC – $470 from Amazon (down from $510)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 AMP – $599 from Zotac US Ebay (down from $750)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus OC – $680 from Newegg (down from $720)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Ventus – $1000 from Newegg

Best AMD GPU deals:

Read our AMD Radeon RX 570 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 570 Armor OC (8GB) – $130 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $180)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

MSI Radeon RX 580 Armor OC (8GB) – $145 from Newegg (after rebate and promo code, down from $190)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 590 review for more info

Gigabyte Radeon RX 590 Gaming – $170 from Newegg (down from $180)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT review for more info

AsRock Radeon RX 5700 XT Challenger – $350 from Newegg (after rebate, down from $370)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Gaming monitors are usually where you’ll find some of the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, and the following Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday monitor deals offer some of the heftiest discounts we’ve seen so far. To help make things a teensy bit easier for you, I’ve split them all up into different categories, and you can click the links on the right to take you to exactly which section you want without having to scroll down endless deals you’re not interested in. You’ll find everything here from the best G-Sync deals to the best ultrawide deals, and I’ve even marked up which of the many monitors in this list appear on our best gaming monitor list as well, so you know you’re definitely getting a great monitor at the best possible price.

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Predator XB214H – £300 from Amazon (down from £400, read our Acer Predator XB241H review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Acer Predator XB271HA – £349 from Amazon (down from £500)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, TN panel

Acer Predator XB281HK – £400 from Box (down from £570)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 180Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG Swift PG248Q – £360 from Box (down from £448)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG PG278QE – £480 from Box (down from £600)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved IPS panel

Asus ROG Swift PG27VQ – £567 from Amazon (down from £669)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q – £596 from Box (down from £695)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, curved TN panel

AOC Agon AG273QCG – £480 from Overclockers UK (down from £649, read our AOC Agon AG273QCG review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ – £1469 from Box (down from £2166, read more in our Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ review)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync HDR Ultimate

Acer Predator X27 – £1699 from Box (down from £2159, read more in our Acer Predator X27 review)

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, VA panel with HDR

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

BenQ EL2870U – £200 from Amazon (down from £260, read our BenQ EL2870U review for more info)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

MSI Optix MAG241CR – £199 from Amazon (down from £269)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Samsung CRG5 – £170 from Ebuyer (down from £214)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518HF – £280 from Amazon (down from £350)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – £400 from Ebuyer (down from £500, read our MSI Optix MPG27CQ review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Nitro XV273K – £650 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our Acer Nitro XV273K review for more info)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, TN panel

BenQ EL2870UE – £200 from Ebuyer (down from £240)

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, VA panel

Samsung LU28E570DS – £220 from Amazon (down from £280)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

AOC Agon AG273QCX – £400 from Overclockers UK (down from £540)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Acer Nitro XV272U – £330 from Box (down from £465)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQ – £439 from Overclockers UK (down from £500, read our Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR review for more info on the HDR version of this screen)

Specs: 32in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel with HDR

LG 32UK550 – £300 from Amazon (down from £400)

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Asus ROG Strix XG49VQ – £799 from Amazon (down from £1080)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW – £849 from Amazon (down from £1014)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Acer Predator X34P – £690 from Box (down from £925)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

Acer Predator Z35P – £600 from Overclockers UK (down from £900, read our Acer Predator Z35P review for more info)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34GK950G – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

LG 34GK950F – £900 from Overclockers UK (down from £1150)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz, curved IPS panel with AMD FreeSync

LG 34GL750B – £500 from Overclockers UK (down from £520)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ – £580 from Ebuyer (down from £633)

Best budget monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

BenQ GW2480 – £90 from Amazon (down from £115, read our BenQ GW2480 review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

BenQ GW2780 – £120 from Amazon (down from £155)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel

Asus VS248HR – £108 from Ebuyer (down from £115)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Asus VG248QZ – £149 from Box (down from £277)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518H – $400 from Best Buy (down from $530, read more in our Alienware AW2518H review)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, TN panel

Dell S2716DGR – $350 from Best Buy (down from $600)

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung C32HG70 – $448 from Amazon (down from $600)

Specs 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

AOC C24G1 – $145 from Amazon (down from $145, read our AOC C24G1 review for more info)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

**BEST GAMING MONITOR ALERT**

MSI Optix MPG27CQ – $370 from Best Buy (down from $480)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Alienware AW2518HF – $319 from Best Buy (down from $500)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

LG 32QK500 – $227 from Amazon (down from $250)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

AOC G2590FX – $200 from Newegg (down from $250, read more in our AOC G2590FX review)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, VA panel

Samsung CRG5 – $300 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

Samsung CJG56 – $300 from Amazon (down from $380)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Asus ROG Strix XG32VQR – $518 from Newegg (down from $550)

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync 2 HDR

Samsung CHG90 – $800 from Newegg (down from $1000, read our Samsung CHG90 review for more info)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Alienware AW3418DW – $650 from Newegg (down from $1350)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

MSI Optix MAG341CQ – $380 from Newegg (down from $480)

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 60Hz, curved IPS panel

LG 34UC98-W – $600 from Amazon (down from $900)

Best budget monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2415 – $200 from Amazon (down from $400)

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Dell Ultrasharp U2718Q – $399 from Amazon (down from $480)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals (UK):

Next up, we’ve got the Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals. There are plenty of great SSD deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with many of our best gaming SSD recommendations at all-time low prices over on Amazon. Simply put, there’s no better time to give your PC a nice storage upgrade than there is now, so make sure to snap up these Black Friday SSD deals before they go. To help make things a bit easier for you, I’ve also separated them out in the best SATA, best NVMe and the best external SSD deals, so just click the links to your right to go straight to what you want.

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – £59 from Ebuyer (down from £81)

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £117)

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £53 from Ebuyer (down from £80)

WD Blue 3D NAND (2TB) – £174 from Amazon (down from £210)

Read our Crucial BX500 review for more info

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – £96 from Amazon (down from £117)

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – £95 from Overclockers UK (down from £110)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – £155 from Amazon (down from £189)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – £80 from Amazon (down from £131)

WD Black SN750 (500GB, no heatsink) – £70 from Amazon (down from £93)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, no heatsink) – £125 from Amazon (down from £190)

WD Black SN750 (1TB, heatsink) – £143 from Amazon (down from £210)

Read our WD Blue SN500 review for more info

WD Blue SN500 (500GB) – £57 from Amazon (down from £66)

Intel 660p (1TB) – £90 from Ebuyer (down from £100)

Best external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (500GB) – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £114 from Amazon (down from £155)

Samsung T5 (2TB) – £244 from Amazon (down from £290)

Read our WD My Passport review for more info

**NEW FOR CYBER MONDAY**

WD My Passport (512GB) – £69 from Amazon (down from £85)

WD My Passport (1TB) – £115 from Amazon (down from £150)

WD My Passport (2TB) – £230 from Amazon (down from £320)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday SSD deals (US):

Best SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (500GB) – $58 from Amazon / $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – $110 from Amazon / $110 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Samsung 860 Evo (2TB) – $230 from Amazon / $230 from Best Buy (down from $400)

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review

Samsung 860 Qvo (1TB) – $90 Best Buy

Samsung 860 Qvo (2TB) – $230 from Best Buy (down from $260)

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (500GB) – $57 from Newegg

Read our WD Blue 3D NAND review for more info

WD Blue 3D NAND (250GB) – $40 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $60)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – $60 from Newegg (price in cart, down from $80)

Best NVMe SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (500GB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $150)

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – $150 from Amazon / $150 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (500GB) – $100 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Samsung 970 Evo Plus (1TB) – $200 from Best Buy (down from $250)

Read our WD Black SN750 review for more info

WD Black SN750 (500GB, heatsink) – $90 from Newegg (down from $150)

Best external SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 (1TB) – $138 from Amazon (down from $250)

WD EasyStore (5TB) – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170)

SanDisk Extreme Portable (1TB) – $125 from Amazon (down from $170)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday headset deals (UK):

This year’s Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday headset deals are fairly decent in the grand scheme of things, but a lot of the biggest savings are on older headsets right now as opposed to brand spanking new ones. That’s fine if you want to get a good deal on a nigh-on identical headset without paying top dollar for it, but things to watch out for, particularly with older wireless headset deals, is how their respective batteries lives compare, as there’s no point buying a cheap headset deal only for it to last half as long during day-to-day use.

Best gaming headset deals:

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

**NEW FOR CYBER MONDAY**

Logitech G432 – £34 from Amazon (down from £70)

Read our Logitech G935 review for more info

**NEW FOR CYBER MONDAY**

Logitech G935 – £75 from Amazon (down from £135)

Logitech G332 – £25 from Amazon (down from £50)

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC – £170 from Amazon (down from £215)

Steelseries Arctis 5 – £70 from Amazon (down from £90)

Read our Sennheiser GSP 600 review for more info

Sennheiser GSP 600 – £180 from Overclockers UK (own from £220)

Read our Turtle Beach Atlas Elite review for more info

Turtle Beach Atlas Elite – £78 from Overclockers UK (down from £90)

Read our Roccat Khan Aimo review for more info

Roccat Khan Aimo – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £120)

HyperX Cloud Stinger – £33 from GAME (down from £50)

Corsair Void Pro Elite Surround – £47 from Amazon (down from £80)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £50 from GAME (down from £100)

Asus ROG Strix Delta – £129 from Box (down from £180)

Asus ROG Delta Core – £75 from Overclockers UK (down from £85)

Best wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £99 from Amazon (down from £160)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £230 from Amazon (down from £270)

Read our Corsair HS70 Wireless review for more info

Corsair HS70 Wireless – £62 from Amazon (down from £90)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – £85 from Amazon (down from £160)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday headset deals (US):

Read our Logitech G Pro X review for more info

Logitech G Pro – $92 from Newegg (down from $100)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void RGB Elite – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Logitech G635 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $140)

Read our Logitech G432 review for more info

Logitech G432 – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Logitech G332 SE – $25 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – $55 from Amazon (down from $100)

CoolerMaster MH-751 – $60 from Amazon (down from $90)

Read our Roccat Noz review for more info

Roccat Noz – $35 from Best Buy (down from $70)

Best wireless gaming headset deals:

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $100 from Amazon (down from $150)

Read our Steelseries Arctis 1 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless – $140 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless – $75 from Amazon (down from $100)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – $60 from Best Buy (down from $100)

Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless – $80 from Amazon (down from $100)

Razer Nari Essential Wireless – $70 from Amazon (down from $100)

Razer Nari Wireless – $90 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Read our Logitech G935 review for more info

Logitech G935 – $100 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless – $80 from Best Buy (an older version of the G935, down from $150)

Read our HyperX Cloud Flight review for more info

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless – $80 from Amazon (down from $140)

Read our Antlion ModMic Wireless review for more info

Antlion ModMic Wireless – $100 from Antlion (down from $150)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Finally, we’ve got our Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday mouse and gaming keyboard deals. You won’t find particularly massive deals on a lot of gaming mice, but as you’ll no doubt soon see below, there are still some good savings to be had. Instead, it’s gaming keyboards where the biggest deals lie in this particular peripheral space, and there are plenty of deals to be had on everything from cheap membrane keyboards to expensive mechanical ones. Just click the links to your right to jump to exactly what you want.

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

4000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – £18 from Amazon (down from £50)

Mouse specs:

18,000 DPI, 10 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless – £48 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Ironclaw RGB Wireless review for more details)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – £22 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £45, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more details)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Wireless – £50 from Amazon (an all-time low price, down from £100, read our Razer Mamba Wireless review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – £30 from Box (down from 47, read our Steelseries Rival 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – £30 from Box (down from £47, read our Steelseries Sensei 310 review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – £45 from Amazon (down from £60)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 710 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £95)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye – £45 from Overclockers UK (down from £55)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Asus ROG Gladius II – £49 from Amazon (down from £80, read our Asus ROG Gladius II review for more info)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

GX Blue switches, RGB

Logitech G512 – £55 from Amazon (down from £100)

Keyboard specs:

Romer-G linear / tactile switches, RGB, wrist rest

Logitech G513 RGB – £100 from Box (down from £160)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB, wrist rest

Corsair K95 Platinum RGB – £120 from Amazon (down from £185)

Lapboard specs:

Wireless, mouse pad, thumbstick, white LED

Corsair K83 Wireless – £85 from Amazon (down from £110. Read our Corsair K83 Wireless review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Membrane switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Core – £33 from GAME (down from £50, read my HyperX Alloy Core review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Mecha-membrane switches, RGB, wrist rest

Razer Ornata Chroma – £50 from GAME (down from £100)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Cooler Master MK850 – £140 from Box (down from £210)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Ducky One 2 TKL Horizon Blue – £90 from Overclockers UK (down from £100, read our Ducky One 2 review for more details)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Claymore – £110 from Overclockers UK (down from £185, read our Asus ROG Claymore review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Flare – £115 from Amazon (down from £160, read our Asus ROG Strix Flare review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Scope – £110 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

MSI Vigor GK80 – £80 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our MSI Vigor GK80 review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman – £120 from Overclockers UK (down from £150, read our Razer Huntsman review for more info)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Best gaming mouse deals:

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G203 Prodigy – $21 from Best Buy (down from $40)

Mouse specs:

4000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury – $20 from Best Buy (down from $60)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G502 Hero – $35 from Amazon (down from $80, read our Logitech G502 Hero review for more info)

Mouse specs:

8200 DPI, 20 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G600 – $25 from Best Buy (down from $80)

Mouse specs:

2500 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G602 Wireless – $25 from Best Buy (down from $43)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 19 buttons, right-handed

Razer Naga Trinity – $60 from Amazon (down from $100)

Mouse specs:

6000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon – $18 from Best Buy (down from $30)

Mouse specs:

12,400 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $25 from Best Buy (down from $40, read our Corsair M55 RGB Pro review for more info)

Mouse specs:

16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro – $50 from Best Buy (down from $80, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro review for more info)

Mouse specs:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $60 from Newegg (down from $80, read our Steelseries Rival 600 review for more info)

Mouse spces:

12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Glorious Model O- – $56 from Glorious (down from $60, plus get an extra 15% off with the code HALFLIFE3, read our Glorious Model O- review for more info)

Best gaming keyboard deals:

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – $130 from Best Buy (down from $200)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G mechanical switches, macro keys, RGB

Logitech G910 Orion Spectrum – $90 from Best Buy (down from $180)

Keyboard specs:

Mechanical switches, RGB

Logitech G512 SE – $60 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G613 RGB Wireless – $60 from Best Buy (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G Pro – $80 from Best Buy (down from $130)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow – $80 from Amazon (down from $120)

Keyboard specs:

Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – $125 from Best Buy (down from $170)

Keyboard specs:

Membrane keys, RGB

Razer Cynosa Chroma – $40 from Amazon (down from $60, read our Razer Cynosa Chroma review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Cherry MX Low Profile Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 – $90 from Best Buy (down from $170, read our Corsair K70 RGB review for more info)

Keyboard specs:

Romer G Linear switches, RGB

Logitech G513 RGB – $130 from Newegg (down from $150)

Keyboard specs:

Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Asus TUF Gaming K7 – $119 from Newegg (down from $139)

Lapboard specs:

Razer mechanical switches, RGB, wireless Mamba mouse

Razer Turret and Mamba Wireless – $200 from Amazon (down from $250)