Lenovo's RTX 2060-powered cube PC is £650 off for Cyber Monday

I haven’t highlighted a great deal of pre-built gaming PC this Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but this Lenovo C530 Cube build is actually a pretty sweet and perfectly proportioned package. Normally £1400, this pint-sized powerhouse can be had for £749 by using the code LASTCHANCE on Lenovo’s website right now, giving you a massive saving of £650.

As well as an RTX 2060 graphics card (the best Nvidia GPU for 1440p gaming on High to max settings), you get an Intel Core i5-9400 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at a nippy 2666MHz, a 512GB PCIe SSD, six USB ports on the back plus another two on the front, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, all in a tiny, compact 19 litre chassis. Handy, say, if you’ve been itching to put a gaming PC in your living room but don’t want a massive bulky tower clogging up the joint.

Its transparent roof and red LED lighting might not be to everyone’s tastes, of course, but it’s currently a much better deal than other Cyber Monday pre-builds I’ve seen, such as this Core i5-9400F / RX 580 build for £700 and this £690 Ryzen 5 2600 / GTX 1660 Super combo from Overclockers UK. Indeed, to get an RTX 2060-level build in Overclockers UK’s Cyber Monday deals, you’d have to spend closer to £900, although it is worth noting that’s an RTX 2060 Super PC, rather than a vanilla RTX 2060.

I haven’t found any better deals on Box or Ebuyer, either, making this one of the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals going right now. There’s no telling how long it’s going to stick around, though – especially given the title of its promo code – so I’d suggest hot footing over to Lenovo’s website and snapping it up quick like if the deal looks tempting.

Of course, for more of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, make sure you have a read of our regularly updated hubs as well: