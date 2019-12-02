Our favourite Logitech gaming headsets are practically half price right now

The Logitech G432 and wireless Logitech G935 are two of the best gaming headsets I’ve tested this year, and right now they’re almost 50% off as part of Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. If you’ve been searching for a great Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming headset deal, step this way.

The Logitech G432 – my best budget gaming headset recommendation – is now a cool £34.19 for those in the UK (down from around £60), while its top of the line wireless sibling, the G935 is down to flat £75, which is a heck of a lot more tempting than its previous price of around £135.

That’s quite the saving for such a superb gaming headset, although sadly the deals aren’t quite as big for those buying in the US. The G432, for example is $45 right now, but it’s normally only $50 in the first place. Instead, a better deal for budget headset seekers would be the $25 G332 special edition, which is the G432’s stereo sibling. Meanwhile, the G935 is $100 right now, and it’s been fluctuating between that and $130 ever since the beginning of August. Again, a better deal would be to opt for Logitech’s slightly older G933 Artemis Spectrum headset instead if you’re after a cheap wireless headset deal this Cyber Monday, which is currently down to $80 over at Best Buy.

The G432 and G935 aren’t the only Logitech bits and bobs on sale today in the UK, either. On the gaming mouse front, prices have also toppled on Logitech’s G402 Hyperion Fury mouse (down to a mere £17 from around £40), the G305 Lightspeed Wireless (down to £30 from £40), the G603 Lightspeed Wireless (down to £34 from around £55-60 where it’s been the three months or so) and the G703 Lightspeed Wireless (down to £53 from £75), as well as the MX Master Wireless (now £37 instead of £53) and MX Anywhere 2 Wireless (now £27 instead of £40).

There are a bunch of Logitech keyboards on sale for Cyber Monday, too, including the membrane-based Logitech G213 Prodigy (down to £24), the mechanical G413 keyboard (down to £33), and the wireless mechanical G613 Lightspeed (down to £58).

Logitech’s Z333 speaker system and subwoofer set is also around half price at the moment, going for £27 instead of the usual £40-50, as is their slightly funkier-looking Z623 2.1 speaker system with subwoofer, which is now £53 instead of just over £80 (although the latter is been around £53 before back in August). Still, if you’re not a fan of gaming headsets, a PC speaker system could be just the ticket for improving your PC gaming audio experience.

Of course, for more of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, make sure you have a read of our regularly updated hubs as well: