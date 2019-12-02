Starship Troopers is getting another RTS spinoff called Terran Command

Starship Troopers – Terran Command will be the latest addition to the Starship Trooper series following the original novel, 1997 movie, an RTS from the year 2000, and so on. It’s a get-crushed-under-giant-arachnid-legs-em-up which most people call an RTS because there are always giant things trying to crush you in RTSes.

Starship Troopers – Terran Command is being developed by The Artistocrats, who made historical war game Order of Battle: World War II. The Aristocrats are now sending players to space to fight the Arachnid threat. There’s an announcement trailer which was released today that you may be interested in if you’re a Starship Troopers buff. Otherwise you’ll probably want to take a gander at the gameplay teaser below. Or both. I’m not your mother. The gameplay teaser doesn’t give much away that I can tell. It looks like standard RTS action where squads of grunts take on either giant mechs or hordes of creepy aliens.

On its Steam page, Starship Troopers – Terran Command lists “dynamically generated campaigns for virtually limitless replayability” as a key feature along with some other RTS essentials like a tech tree to upgrade, troops to earn, and terrain elevation. Also “Bugs. Lots of Bugs.” It sounds like Terran Command’s campaign mode will involve a morality split where you’ll earn specific unit types and abilities by “remaining obedient to the demands of Terran Command” or becoming an “irrefutable Hero of the Federation.” The usual space morality choice then: rebels or cops.

You can read a bit more about what The Aristocrats has to say about Terran Command or wishlist the game over on Steam. The announcement trailer lists 2020 but doesn’t give any more specific launch window so it may be a while before we get additional details beyond the initial announcement and teaser.