The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

This is your annual reminder to play Skeal this Christmas

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd December 2019 / 4:12PM

Miseltoe and wine. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Hanging up your stockings on the wall. Children playing, having fun. Giving someone your heart. All these and more are sung about as signs Christmas is coming, yet these ancient tunes miss the greatest modern marker of Christmas: me posting about Skeal, reminding you to play this classic-to-be. Wrap up warm, strap on your skis, and hit the slope. From this height, you might just see the graying tower alone on the sea.

If you’ve not yet played Skeal, hie thee to Itch to download it for Windows or Mac. Creator Nick Cummings now even lets you slam on your cybergoggles for a VR version. It’s free.

So you’ve played it now? Alright, good.

I still adore Skeal. Five years after I first asked “have you played Skeal?” on RPS I’m still asking that question when chatting with someone about games which have one joke and commit to it hard.

I’ve surely seen The Snowman over thirty times at Christmas. I’ve seen Elf at least ten, Trading Places too. I’m delighted to have Skeal join my annual traditions. Maybe it’s joined yours by now too, especially if you find yourself with new people to show it too. Just plonk ’em down in front and let them experience the power, the pleasure, and the pain.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Christmas is almost here, so it's time to play Skeal once more

14

It's official: playing Skeal is now a Christmas tradition

8

Have You Played... Skeal?

22

Fluffy the wolf is coming back to The Long Dark in its next Survival Mode update

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Fluffy the wolf is coming back to The Long Dark in its next Survival Mode update

2

Last Day Of Spring and seeing trans lives through cis eyes

No prize for Erika

2

Acer's 4K G-Sync monitor is down to $470 right now, but it's going fast

Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: The best monitor deals that are still left

4