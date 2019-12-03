The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Halo: Reach has launched on PC

Lauren Morton

3rd December 2019 / 8:52PM

Halo’s Master Chief Collection starts today with the release of Halo: Reach, the prequel to the rest of the sci-fi space marine stories and the first of the revamped bunch to spawn on PC. Five other Halo games will follow, ending with Halo 4 by the end of 2020.

Halo: Reach was first released on Xbox 360 in 2010, the last of the Halo series made by its original developers at Bungie. As a prequel to the other Halo games, Reach tells the story of Noble Team, squad of high-tech supersoldiers on the front line of an alien invasion, before Halo’s better known protagonist Master Chief arrived on the scene.

Reach has been updated for modern PC players since its Xbox days. The rerelease has support for 4k and ultrawide resolutions as well as FOV options. Developers 343 Industries say official mod support is planned for later, though for now you can bypass anticheat to safely “play around with campaign and customs” without being banned.

Reach is also launching today with its multiplayer game modes like firefight and invasion. Forge and Theater modes won’t be coming until sometime in 2020 though.

The last Halo game I properly played was Halo 3 many eons ago and it will be a while yet before folks like me get a chance to play the slightly older options we remember. For now, the official word is still simply “All games in Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be delivered over time, beginning with Halo: Reach and ending with Halo 4 in 2020.”

If you’re looking to snag Halo: Reach today (or the entire Master Chief Collection), there are a few ways to go about it. You can grab Reach over on on Steam and the Microsoft Store as a standalone for £7/€10/$10 or with the whole Collection for £30/€40/$40. It’s also included with a subscription to the Xbox Game Pass for PC, which you can still get your first month of for £1.

