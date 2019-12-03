Life Is Strange 2's final episode is out today

The fifth and final episode of Life Is Strange 2 is out today. The choice-based narrative game has revolved around brothers Sean and Daniel as they run from their home in Seattle after a tragic run-in with police. Over the course of the season they’ve slowly made their way south attempting to flee to Mexico.

As with the first Life Is Strange game, the protagonist’s unexpected superpowers complicate matters. Daniel, the younger Diaz brother, is a telekinetic. His powers come into play throughout the season as he and Sean strike out on their own.

Dontnod’s description of the final episode says that Sean and Daniel have “one last, brutal gauntlet of challenges” between them and Mexico. As always in Life Is Strange, conversations and decisions take the forefront, allowing players to dictate the boys’ choices during the story. The relationships that you’ve cultivated and the choices you’ve made will come to bear in this final episode.

You can find the entire season of Life Is Strange 2 on Steam currently half-price for £15.98/€19.67/$19.67. If you just want to try the first episode, it’s also been discounted a steep 75% until December 10th.

If the final episode of Life Is Strange 2 leaves you looking for more, Dontnod do have more narrative adventures coming. They plan to release both Twin Mirror and the recently-announced Tell Me Why in 2020.