The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

Life Is Strange 2's final episode is out today

Lauren Morton

Contributor

3rd December 2019 / 9:59PM

Use the force, Daniel.

The fifth and final episode of Life Is Strange 2 is out today. The choice-based narrative game has revolved around brothers Sean and Daniel as they run from their home in Seattle after a tragic run-in with police. Over the course of the season they’ve slowly made their way south attempting to flee to Mexico.

As with the first Life Is Strange game, the protagonist’s unexpected superpowers complicate matters. Daniel, the younger Diaz brother, is a telekinetic. His powers come into play throughout the season as he and Sean strike out on their own.

Dontnod’s description of the final episode says that Sean and Daniel have “one last, brutal gauntlet of challenges” between them and Mexico. As always in Life Is Strange, conversations and decisions take the forefront, allowing players to dictate the boys’ choices during the story. The relationships that you’ve cultivated and the choices you’ve made will come to bear in this final episode.

You can find the entire season of Life Is Strange 2 on Steam currently half-price for £15.98/€19.67/$19.67. If you just want to try the first episode, it’s also been discounted a steep 75% until December 10th.

If the final episode of Life Is Strange 2 leaves you looking for more, Dontnod do have more narrative adventures coming. They plan to release both Twin Mirror and the recently-announced Tell Me Why in 2020.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 4 verdict-o-chat

Patch notes

5

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 3 verdict-o-chat

More like wastedlands, am I right?

4

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 2 verdict-o-chat

Baby wolf, do do do do do do

2

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 verdict-o-chat

If you go down to the woods today

19

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Halo: Reach has launched on PC

6

Wot I Think: Phoenix Point

Creature creep

46

Phoenix Point guide - 20 tips for new players and XCOM veterans alike

Because the in-game tutorial leaves you with more questions than answers

Phoenix Point Free Aim and Part Damage guide - how to use the Free Aiming system for more precise shots

Let your aim be swift and true