The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Welcome To Hell update makes Hades harder OR easier

Lauren Morton

Contributor

3rd December 2019 / 10:51PM

Hades, the roguelike game about running away from your home in Hell, has released a new update today. This one is called “Welcome To Hell” and despite the name, adds ways to make the typically frustrating genre harder or easier.

Supergiant Games’ latest has been in early access on the Epic Games Store for just under a year and the Welcome To Hell update is just the latest of many chunky additions. This summer it got a final battle and Steve Hogarty was already quite impressed with Hades before all the patches began rolling in. As with any roguelike, Hades has you fight monsters with increasing difficulty until you die (or even if you don’t) and then tells you do do it all over again. And again.

Welcome To Hell adds two additional difficulties to the game, “God Mode” and “Hell Mode,” which work about how you would expect. Hell Mode is a more challenging difficulty “for veterans of the cycle of death & rebirth,” say Supergiant. God Mode is more forgiving. If you happen to be someone who really enjoys Supergiant’s other games and you also happen to be very bad at roguelikes and you just so happen to be me, now might be a great time to give it a spin again, you coward.

Say what you want about easy difficulty modes in games, but I just couldn’t be bothered to beat my head against the walls of Hell in Hades when it first released the way I can muster endurance for something like Dark Souls. God Mode may be exactly what I need to take another crack at Hades and actually enjoy it with my limited time.

The Welcome To Hell update is a large one with plenty of other changes. Supergiant note that this patch brings “more new narrative events & voice lines than any previous update.” You can also commission the House Contractor to add furnishings to the underworld that boost the effectiveness of pickups found in each run. Your protagonist can now also find a special parchment that lets you fulfill the prophecies of the Fates for a reward. This still just skims the surface of what’s been packed into the newest update to Hades.

You can read the line-by-line patch notes on Supergiant’s blog. Or, as is now apparently tradition, you can listen to Supergiant’s voice man Logan Cunningham read them to you as the narrator of Hades.

Hades has been exclusive to the Epic Store for a year where you can currently grab it for $24.99. With that exclusivity deal expiring, it’s emerging onto Steam next week on Tuesday, December 10th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Hades

Free the nipple

54

Epic Games Store exclusive Hades will hop on the Steam train this December

62

Hades adds a final battle, is still really good

11

Hades takes The High Speed Update slow with fully voiced patch notes

5

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Life Is Strange 2's final episode is out today

Halo: Reach has launched on PC

7

Wot I Think: Phoenix Point

Creature creep

65

Phoenix Point guide - 20 tips for new players and XCOM veterans alike

Because the in-game tutorial leaves you with more questions than answers