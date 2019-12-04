The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Frog Detective 2: The Case Of The Invisible Wizard hops out next week

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th December 2019 / 7:45PM

Frog Detective 2 has a release date now. A very soon one, as well. The second in what’s now a series of frog-led investigation games is coming to Steam next Monday, December 9th. This time, the amphibious detective is looking for an (allegedly) invisible wizard.

Frog Detective 2 begins when the welcome ceremony for a mysterious invisible wizard is is wrecked by some unknown fiend. Who better to solve such a mystery than a frog? Where geese bring pain and suffering, frogs are problem solvers.

The frog detective is equipped with a magnifying glass for sleuthing clues and a notebook for writing them down (and for decorating with stickers, apparently). All of the animals in town are suspects and you’ll need to figure out who is most suspicious of all by exploring town and getting to know each one.

For my money, the literal cat lady named Susan is very suspicious. Mostly because she insists she isn’t. What innocent person would say such a thing?

The Case Of The Invisible Wizard, like the first Frog Detective game, is quite short. Worm Club list front and center on the game’s Steam page that it will take about an hour to complete so make sure you don’t go in expecting a 40-hour frog epic.

You can head over to Steam to wishlist Frog Detective 2 ahead of its release next week.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard is being funded by Superhot

8

Frog Detective returns to croak (to crack) The Case Of The Invisible Wizard

4

Destiny 2 reveals the Season Of Dawn ahead of next week's start

Rocket League ditches loot boxes and introduces an item shop

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Destiny 2 reveals the Season Of Dawn ahead of next week's start

Rocket League ditches loot boxes and introduces an item shop

1

Some guy called John Walker launched a new website

27

Mexico has been hiding in Red Dead Redemption 2 all this time

1