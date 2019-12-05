Euro Truck Simulator 2's new Black Sea expansion will take you to Turkey today

Euro Truck Simulator 2—or as I, an American, call it: unafforable vacation simulator—has a new region dropping today. The next expansion available for one of few games to rival The Sims for number of DLCs is headed to eastern Europe with the Road To The Black Sea.

The Black Sea DLC will let you drive through Romania, Bulgaria, and part of Turkey in your semi. You lot call them lorries, don’t you? Each country has famous cities, landmarks, and “regional vegetation.” In SCS Software’s words, here’s where you’re headed: “Romania, known for the forested region of Transylvania and the surrounding Carpathian Mountain range, Bulgaria with its diverse terrain and Black Sea coastline, and the Trakya region of Turkey which is the gateway to Europe’s largest city, Istanbul.”

There are new achievements to unlock, horse carts to see in the Romanian countryside, and border crossings to wait in line at.

Euro Truck Sim 2 also released the free update 1.36 this week ahead of Black Sea. This added a detours system free for all players as previously seen in American Truck Sim, as well as the “long-requested feature for drivers, trucks and trailers to be visible on the manager map, avoidance pins for your GPS and more.” It also added the Mediterranean island of Corsica for owners of the Vive La France! DLC.

SCS Software reminds players that the 1.36 update will likely break mods made for earlier versions. You can choose to stay on v1.35 through the Betas tab of the Properties menu for Euro Truck Sim 2 in Steam.

You can check out the full patch notes for the 1.36 update on SCS Software’s blog and grab the Black Sea DLC on Steam for £13.49/€17.99/$17.99.