The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Have You Played... Toblo?

Toblo!

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

5th December 2019 / 7:30AM

Featured post

“Toblo!”, cheers the peppy American woman every time you go back to the menu screen. Toblo!

Toblo.

The concept of Toblo is simple and timeless. You control a little blobby stick figure devil as it glides about a chunky map made of children’s building blocks, all of which you can pick up and fling around. Blocks are both defences and ammunition, for you see the other team, the angels (you can play as them instead if you’re a dork), are trying to steal your flags. Important devil flags that must be protected. So you pick up pieces of the land and sling them at the other team. A hit knocks them out for a while with a satisfying cartoon slap sound.

It’s tempting in a pinch to pick up parts of your own base walls to stop an invader, but that obviously makes it easier for them to get in again. The realistic-ish physics may not seem impressive today, but as its modern cousin Throw Cubes Into Brick Towers To Collapse Them demonstrates, some ideas never get old. Simulating so many tumbling bricks in the year 2006 (1 BRPS) was really impressive, and its cheery cartoon sounds and music turned it into a genuinely decent game.

Toblo is still available for free at the developers’ site, and to my surprise works absolutely fine on Windows 10.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Staff Writer

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steven Universe and pals are in Brawlhalla now

1

Dragon Quest Builders 2 has a free "jumbo demo"

4

Rune 2's publisher is suing the former developers for control of the game's code

18

Destiny 2 reveals the Season Of Dawn ahead of next week's start

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Steven Universe and pals are in Brawlhalla now

1

Dragon Quest Builders 2 has a free "jumbo demo"

4

Rune 2's publisher is suing the former developers for control of the game's code

18

Destiny 2 reveals the Season Of Dawn ahead of next week's start

8