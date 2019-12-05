The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Steam

Lauren Morton

Contributor

5th December 2019 / 5:57PM

If you have thus far delayed your wild west adventures because you don’t care to use either Rockstar or Epic’s store, your wait is over. One month after debuting on PC, Red Dead Redemption 2 is sold on Steam too.

If you have thus far managed to stay unaware of Red Dead 2, I’d like to congratulate you on your healthy non-internet lifestyle. You can watch this here trailer from the year 2018 that introduces you to all the cowboy-themed bank robbing and horse-wranglin’ that you’ll do in digital 1899 with Arthur Morgan, his buddy Dutch, and the Van der Linde gang.

Matthew said in his Red Dead Redemption 2 PC review back in November:

“RDR2 is a game of two distinct halves: the cinematic story you have little control over, and the sandbox where you rob trains and then spend your haul on hot baths and nice hats, because you’re a gentleman thief, dammit. These two sides are constantly butting together. All the while the game’s story of spiralling despair and tension is working hard to sell you on how dire your situation is, it has to contend with the fact that you can piss off and go herb collecting for five hours.”

Despite the grandiose cowboy narrative coming somewhat at odds with the slower-paced sandbox exploration, he sums all that up with calling it the “definitive version of the definitive Rockstar game.”

If you’d like to skip the story, you can instead hop right into playing Red Dead Online, though you’ll find that plenty of folks have already been grinding for levels quite diligently. You’ll have a bit of catching up to do whether you’d just like to do the online story missions or start working one of the frontier pursuit jobs to earn cash.

Dedicated Steam players may have missed out on a month’s worth of cowboy action but should at least find many of the initial bugs, crashes, and launcher woes all ironed out. RDR2’s initial PC launch came with its share of crashing problems but the extra month of patching has done the game’s stability some good and players joining in now should find it runs at a smoother gallop.

You can lasso Red Dead Redemption 2 into your Steam library for £55/€60/$60.

