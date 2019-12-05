The Game Awards 2019 will reveal around ten unheard of games

The Game Awards are just around the corner, a week from today on December 12th. The show’s host and producer, Geoff Keighley, is running an Ask Me Anything on Reddit today where he confirms that there are “around 10 new games/projects” being revealed at the show. To his knowledge, none of them have been leaked yet.

Next Thursday, the annual The Game Awards will kick off and announce winners in traditional categories like “Game of the Year,” awards for best in several genres, and a few niche categories like “Best Community Support.” Along with the trophies though, The Game Awards has also become a show where, like E3, developers and publishers show up to show off what they’ll be releasing the following year.

Last year’s show had a few big announcements, some expected and others less so. The first teaser trailer for Dragon Age 4 was debuted, despite the game’s development being a pretty open secret. Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds. Supergiant Games simultaneously announced and launched their roguelike game Hades in early access.

Keighley confirmed during his AMA today that viewers are right to assume that there will be big announcements again this year. When asked how many reveals could be anticipated for this year’s show, Keighley says, “I think there are around 10 new games/projects being revealed if you want to count the things that no one has heard about yet.”

There’s been speculation of course and one particular rumor apparently gained enough traction to warrant commenting on. When asked about Resident Evil 3 leaks, Keighley says that there were never any plans involving the rumored remake. “Nothing about our show has leaked as of this writing,” he says.

You can check out the rest of the AMA where Keighley explains that his dream is to eventually host the show in a new city each year “like the Olympics” and gets into the ethics of running an awards show where a game his face appears in has been nominated.

The Game Awards will air on Thursday, December 12 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT, meaning 1:30am GMT on Friday, December 13th. You can watch for free in a bunch of different online locations including Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook Live.