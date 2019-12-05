The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT Set 2 comps

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

This adorable game about snapping photos of birds is now on itch.io

Lauren Morton

Contributor

5th December 2019 / 7:18PM

The stylistically low-res game about snapping photos of little birds in your house has landed on itch.io today.  Toripon 鳥ポン may be tiny but it’s packed in some personality in the form of a bird-based social network where fake folks comment on your lovely bird snaps with eloquent appreciation like “Yaaasss.”

Toripon first caught my attention when it flew around on Twitter months back with a montage of goofy pastel birds and a pop-y backtrack that sounded fresh out of an early aughts kids’ programme. I think we could all use some colorful little birds in our lives and, more importantly, a social media network that only speaks in affirmational exclamations.

You walk about crouching down and peering into open drawers to find all the goofy little birbs doing unlikely things like riding automatic vacuums and wielding kitchen knives for your followers to appreciate. Aside from just tweeting pics of birds on your “Branch” page, you’ve also got a little collection of rare birds to find around the house and snap. In just a few minutes of playing I managed to find a few rare birds and a duck taking a nice soak in the bath. All my fake followers like the duck. I have so many fans.

Toripon’s low-res and brightly colored style looks great at the resolution of a Twitter video but filling my entire monitor with bright pixels hurt my eyes a bit. Try playing in windowed mode and bumping the resolution down by half if your eyes start rebelling as well.

Toripon 鳥ポン is available on itch.io for a “pay what you want,” price. This means you can nab it for free but you could just as well throw a few pounds at the game’s creator for developing the short and cute little experience.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Snap and share photos of birds being cute in Toripon

3

The Game Awards 2019 will reveal around ten unheard of games

5

Portraits of Roblox's leading makers: the scale breakers

Another block in the wall

1

WD Black SN750 Heatsink review: Do you need a heatsink on your next gaming SSD?

Everything and kitchen (heat)sink

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Game Awards 2019 will reveal around ten unheard of games

5

Portraits of Roblox's leading makers: the scale breakers

Another block in the wall

1

WD Black SN750 Heatsink review: Do you need a heatsink on your next gaming SSD?

Everything and kitchen (heat)sink

2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Steam

6