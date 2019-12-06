Pathfinder: Kingmaker is getting a sequel

Digital adaptations of tabletop RPGs are still having a heyday, much to my personal delight. Owlcat Games are continuing on in that righteous work with a sequel to their 2018 RPG, Pathfinder: Kingmaker. There’s little to know about Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous at this stage, least of all any hint at a release window, but Owlcat divulges a couple tidbits worth knowing with the announcement.

For starters, Wrath Of The Righteous isn’t a direct sequel to its predecessor. It’s based on an adventure path of the same name from the tabletop Pathfinder. Owlcat say that the digital spinoff will include new characters and plots even for those who are familiar with the adventure. “It tells the story of a large-scale conflict between mortals and demons where players are invited to immerse themselves in a world under siege from demonic forces,” they say.

Owlcat mention that a few character classes will make their way to Wrath Of The Righteous that weren’t included with Kingmaker. The Oracle and Witch classes were specifically mentioned, though they say more announcements will follow in the near future.

“We laid a solid foundation and are going to push the boundaries of the CRPG genre with our next title,” Owlcat say. Based on Giada Zavarise’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker review, I hope that Owlcat does find the strength to push a bit. Although she enjoyed her time with the classic RPG, Giada found Kingmaker’s digital DM to be a bit stodgy for being released so near to Divinity: Original Sin 2 which is known for its permissive, chaotic approach to game rules.

“I’ve dealt with this kind of DM before,” Zavarise said of Kingmaker. “It’s the kind of person who spent so much time creating their perfect fantasy world, drawing maps and crunching numbers, they forgot what makes a role-playing game fun: the drama between the party members, the uneffective solutions, the silly shenanigans. At least, that’s what makes D&D fun for me.”

With that in mind, here’s hoping that Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous will learn to loosen up a bit even as it attempts to “push the boundaries.” There’s no trailer to be seen for the sequel yet, nor any store page to check out. For now, you can head over to Owlcat’s website and submit your email to their newsletter.