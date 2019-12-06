The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Phoenix Point "dropped the ball" on Xbox Game Pass

Lauren Morton

Contributor

6th December 2019 / 5:35PM

The XCOM and X-Com like Phoenix Point is out now and players seem to be having a good time tactically defending the world from monsters. You can find it on the Epic Store as planned but Xbox Game Pass subscribers are still waiting despite plans for the game to launch on both simultaneously. Snapshot Games say they “dropped the ball.”

Microsoft’s subscription game service nets you access to a handy chunk of games both current and classic. You can still grab your first 3 months of the service for £1/$1 so it’s easy to imagine plenty of players would be anticipating checking out a new release like Phoenix Point by that route and might be disappointed by its absence.

In a blog post yesterday, Snapshot Games came clean about why Phoenix Point is missing from Xbox Game Pass. The blog post says “being inexperienced with Game Pass and the Microsoft Store, we simply had not properly prepared the groundwork to get the game released on time on these platforms.”

Launching a game is a feat, especially on multiple of today’s many platforms. Coordinating different requirements and certifications isn’t a process that I envy. Still, it does sound as if Snapshot have pulled the equivalent of showing up to an exam without ever reading the course syllabus. “Compared to other platforms we’re on these platforms require a number of pre-requisites, from Microsoft certification to legal documentation review,” they say.

Above and beyond the wait for proper certification, the developers say that they are “currently unable to make the same content available on Microsoft’s platform that is available to players on other platforms,” and won’t release on the Microsoft Store until that can be rectified. Exactly what kind of content is missing hasn’t been specified so it’s hard to make any guess on how long the release will be delayed. Snapshot apparently aren’t much more sure than I am, or are hesitant to promise a new date, because they specifically say they do not yet have an ETA on Phoenix Point’s arrival on the Microsoft Store.

It’s a shame to see what may have been an avoidable blunder unfold in real time around a game that otherwise sounds quite decent. Jeremy Peel says “there’s slow-burn greatness in Phoenix Point,” in his Phoenix Point review. “It’s warmer, stranger, than its genremates. But it’s harder work to enjoy. Like its most outlandish guns and powerful armours, it takes a few hours’ research to get there.” The same can now be said of its launch plans.

If you’re already playing, check out RPS’s Phoenix Point guide for tactical neophytes and veterans alike. If you don’t care where you buy it from, you can get Phoenix Point on the Epic Store for £36/$40.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Phoenix Point

Creature creep

135

Phoenix Point Base Management - what are the best buildings to construct in Phoenix bases?

All your base are belong to the Phoenix Project

Phoenix Point Classes - all 7 Soldier Classes and Skills explained, how to level up and multi-class your units

Or: how I learned to stop worrying and love the Berserker

Phoenix Point guide - 20 tips for new players and XCOM veterans alike

Because the in-game tutorial leaves you with more questions than answers

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Humble Choice begins today, replacing Humble Monthly

7

Unknown Pleasures: Eliminate the competition

One more batch of the best unknown games on Steam

11

Here's the first 13 minutes of Borderlands 3's first DLC

1

The best games of the decade on PC

The definitive and objective list

92