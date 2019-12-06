The best games of the decade on PC

It’s been an eventful decade for PC games, and it would be hard for you to summarise everything that’s happened in the medium across the past ten years. Hard for you, but a day’s work for us. Below you’ll find our picks for the 50 best games released on PC across the past decade.

Best games of the decade on PC

A few notes on the selection process before we begin. First: if it was released on PC in the past decade, it is eligible for inclusion. We don’t care if it’s initial release was in the decade prior on console, or if it was released in Early Access or similar prior to 2010. Our goal is to offer you a collection of great and diverse games, not to quibble over technicalities.

For this same reason, we have only picked one entry from each game series. Many of the games in this list have phenomenal prequel or sequels, but we could only include so many games before our fingers grew tired from writing.

Finally, we do not care about importance or influence. There are many groundbreaking games and genre progenitors from the past ten years that you will not find on this list. In some instances we have selected one of the games that followed in their footsteps. We have done this because we prefer these games more. This list is, ultimately, entirely subjective.

And yet objectively correct. If your favourite game is not included, know that it is at number 51. Yes, even though this list is not numbered and is in chronological order. Please consider writing an impassioned celebration of your favourite game in the comments below, so that you might convince others to give it a try. Now, hop to the next page to begin the list.