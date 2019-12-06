Below is a list of ‘30 things wot av bin stolen or abducted’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if Patty Hearst was present she might appear as PTT YHRST. Shergar would be SHRGR.

*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.

1. LNR

2. K NJGT

3. FR

4. KNGTT KRSS CPTR

5. THG ST HTL DT HGLD NG GS

6. HNR CHKRP

7. PNGN DMS SSP PPS

8. JCKN LLSPW

9. GNMSVR SN

10. THS T NFS CN

11. HNRYBS KRVL LSBT

12. THCL LNSL TCL LR

13. NT SCHKMPSCH

14. NFRD NS R S

15. DLT ZTM NSCHL CHFRMD

16. THM SSTRD VRS

17. DVDBL FR

18. THS TCDM NDS

19. THGN RL

20. NNDR RW

21. M GFR FX

22. JH NSCT THRR SNSCRPS

23. HNNSMRT NSCH LYR

24. GLDT LT

25. CHR LSGSTSLND BRGH

26. T HS TR MNT HSFG L L

27. DRR NGD SNBL NGN

28. THDR SDNW HTD MND

29. BLL YCST

30. TWHN DRDN DSVN TYS XCHB KSCH LGRLS

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: 1960 (defoxed by ylla)

A. Brasilia founded (Lazzars)

B. The Bluebell Line, Britain’s first heritage railway, opens (a_monk)

C. France conducts its first atom bomb test (unacom)

D. Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley, USA (captaincabinets, ylla)

E. Cheapside Street whisky bond fire (ylla)

F. Sharpeville Massacre (phlebas)

G. First flight of Be-12 Chayka (phlebas, Matchstick, ylla)

H. Alberto Korda takes iconic ‘Guerillero Heroico’ photo of Che Guevera (Gothnak)

I. Psycho released (Gothnak)

J. The Beatles play their first gig as The Beatles (phlebas)

K. Kwame Nkrumah becomes the first president of Ghana (mrpier)

L. USS Triton’s submerged circumnavigation of the globe (phlebas)