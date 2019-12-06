The Foxer
Below is a list of ‘30 things wot av bin stolen or abducted’ (‘things’ is used in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and numbers and had any inter-word spaces repositioned*. For example, if Patty Hearst was present she might appear as PTT YHRST. Shergar would be SHRGR.
*Hyphens are treated as spaces. Apostrophes are ignored.
1. LNR
2. K NJGT
3. FR
4. KNGTT KRSS CPTR
5. THG ST HTL DT HGLD NG GS
6. HNR CHKRP
7. PNGN DMS SSP PPS
8. JCKN LLSPW
9. GNMSVR SN
10. THS T NFS CN
11. HNRYBS KRVL LSBT
12. THCL LNSL TCL LR
13. NT SCHKMPSCH
14. NFRD NS R S
15. DLT ZTM NSCHL CHFRMD
16. THM SSTRD VRS
17. DVDBL FR
18. THS TCDM NDS
19. THGN RL
20. NNDR RW
21. M GFR FX
22. JH NSCT THRR SNSCRPS
23. HNNSMRT NSCH LYR
24. GLDT LT
25. CHR LSGSTSLND BRGH
26. T HS TR MNT HSFG L L
27. DRR NGD SNBL NGN
28. THDR SDNW HTD MND
29. BLL YCST
30. TWHN DRDN DSVN TYS XCHB KSCH LGRLS
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: 1960 (defoxed by ylla)
A. Brasilia founded (Lazzars)
B. The Bluebell Line, Britain’s first heritage railway, opens (a_monk)
C. France conducts its first atom bomb test (unacom)
D. Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley, USA (captaincabinets, ylla)
E. Cheapside Street whisky bond fire (ylla)
F. Sharpeville Massacre (phlebas)
G. First flight of Be-12 Chayka (phlebas, Matchstick, ylla)
H. Alberto Korda takes iconic ‘Guerillero Heroico’ photo of Che Guevera (Gothnak)
I. Psycho released (Gothnak)
J. The Beatles play their first gig as The Beatles (phlebas)
K. Kwame Nkrumah becomes the first president of Ghana (mrpier)
L. USS Triton’s submerged circumnavigation of the globe (phlebas)