The Elder Scrolls: Legends development on hold

Bethesda have indefinitely halted development on The Elder Scrolls: Legends, the free-to-play card game set in their RPG world of swords and shouts. The game is still up, you can still play it, and Bethesda will still run events in it, but no new content substantial updates are being worked on or planned.

“We decided to put any new content development or releases on hold for the foreseeable future,” a Bethesda community manager said in a Reddit post. This includes the one more set they had once planned to release this year. But the game is still online, still playable. While ending development on a live game often indicates a company are already forming plans to shut it down, Bethesda said nothing about that today. For now, it’s business as usual-ish.

“We will also continue to support the game with monthly reward cards and regular in-game events. New expansions and other future content, however, are no longer under active development. We will continue to provide ongoing maintenance support.”

You can still play it on Steam, through the Bethesda launcher, and on Apple and Android phablets.

“We are immensely grateful to work on The Elder Scrolls: Legends, to have you as a community, and we sincerely appreciate the love and support you’ve given us,” ended the message from the team.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends was originally made in Dire Wolf Digital, then Sparkypants Studios took over ongoing development in 2018.

Our former boy Brendy quite liked the card game, saying in his The Elder Scrolls: Legends review that “it has an attention to detail that is admirable and should be noted by others in the room” – once you get past the generic Elder Scrolls dressing.