Babylon's Fall absolutely looks like a Platinum game

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th December 2019 / 4:10PM

After its moody and information-light announcement at E3 2018, I wasn’t sure what to make of Babylon’s Fall. I expect slick, stabby, and slightly silly action from PlatinumGames, the makers of Bayonetta, Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, Vanquish, and Nier: Automata. Yet here was this murky fantasy game being presented like Dark Souls? A new trailer today showed some of the game and oh mate, this absolutely is a Platinum action game. It’s got the lot: slow-mo, air combos, hookshot attacks, parrying a giant sword, and slaying a foe with their own weapon. All I need to see now is pert buttocks.

I am surprised to see the brush-y, paint-y look is actually part of the game but it’s a shame what they’re showing is a bit bland. Ah, I shouldn’t judge too hastily. And I’m well up for that Platinum action, thank you very much.

While publishers Square Enix broke their silence to release this trailer, they still don’t have much to say about the game. They say they’ll open up next summer. Dunno. It is confirmed for a PC release via Steam, though.

I am excited for more of Platinum’s ridiculous parries. Perhaps the best moment in any video game ever is in Metal Gear Rising when our mopey wee roboman parries a sword-wielding dinobot and the music’s shouting and guitars KICK THE HECK IN:

Platinum’s homage to that in The Wonderful 101 is excellent too, especially when set to Rising’s music:

I will split all of these knights wide open.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

