The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Resident Evil 3 remake announced for April 2020

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

10th December 2019 / 3:28PM

Continuing their streak of redoing their vintage survival horror series for modern systems, Capcom today announced a “completely reimagined” Resident Evil 3. That’s the one from 1999, set during the fall of Raccoon City, where Jill Valentine is chased around by the clomping great mutated Nemesis. Whispers of a RE3 remake have been around for a while so today’s announcement isn’t a big surprise, but this part is: the game will include Resident Evil Resistance, the weird 4v1 multiplayer game announced earlier this year. Here, come see how fancy Jill’s adventures look now in the RE3 announcement trailer.

I do like the colour and bustle of this, as opposed to the dead city of RE2. Like the RE2 remake, it’s switching from ye olde fixed camera angles to a regular third-person view. Capcom say it has a slightly more action-y focus and includes “new content”. The recent RE2 remake is a good’un, our official verdict says, so the same sort of deal for RE3 sounds grand. Here’s a pair of Capcomeers to explain more and show a wee bit of the game in motion:

The new Nemesis looks like a chunky Judge Death when he’s roaring, no?

Named simply Resident Evil 3 (dropping the original’s subtitle, Nemesis), this is coming to PC via Steam on April 3rd, 2020.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Awesome Games Done Quick raises over $2.25 million for charity

7

Destiny 2's Season Of Dawn has begun, returning to Mercury

1

Shovel Knight's final campaign is out now

2

Hades heads onto Steam, no longer Epic exclusive

10

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Destiny 2's Season Of Dawn has begun, returning to Mercury

1

Shovel Knight's final campaign is out now

2

Hades heads onto Steam, no longer Epic exclusive

10

Premature Evaluation: Overstep

Know your boundaries

5