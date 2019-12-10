Shovel Knight's final campaign is out now

The final Shovel Knight campaign launched today, letting us play as the dastardly King Knight in King Of Cards, and so did its battle mode Showdown. These are the final two big Kickstarter stretch goal features that developers Yacht Club Games have been ploughing through since first launching their rad retro-styled platformer in 2014. It’s taken longer than expected but damn, backers got a hell of a deal. Have a look in the trailers below.

Like the campaigns starring Plague Knight and Specter Knight, King Of Cards lets us play as one of the base game’s bosses on a new adventure with new abilities. It also introduces an in-game collectible card game because sure, why not? Yacht Club didn’t have enough to do already.

Shovel Knight Showdown is quite different. It’s a platform fighting game starring Shovel Knight characters, with local multiplayer for up to four and a story mode too. It looks a little something like this:

King Of Cards and Showdown are both coming as free updates to owners of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. That’s the edition Kickstarter backers and early buyers received, before Yacht Club realised they’d accidentally made a million games and started selling them separately.

“We would like to humbly thank everyone for supporting us on this journey,” the developers said in today’s announcement. “Releasing these five games over the course of five years was no small task! We couldn’t be more proud to finally deliver on the last of our Kickstarter promises – and we hope we’ve exceeded our fans’ expectations.”

King Of Cards is out Steam and GOG for £7.99/€9.99/$9.99. Showdown is also on Steam and GOG with the same regular price, though on Steam it has a 10% launch discount. The full Treasure Trove is on Steam and GOG too.