The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
3

Get Wasteland 2 for free in GOG's Winter Sale

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

12th December 2019 / 11:23AM

Now you’ve had almost a fortnight to recover from the dealbalst of Black Friday and Steam’s autumn sale, here come GOG with their (premature*) Winter Sale. Thousands of games and bits are discounted on the DRM-free digital games store until Boxing Day and, to entice people in, GOG are offering a freebie. For the next day, you can grab Wasteland 2 for free for keepsies on GOG. This is inXile Entertainment’s 2014 post-apocalyptic RPG, a crowdfunded sequel to the 1988 post-apocalyptic which later inspired Fallout. For free!

To get Wasteland 2 for free, head to GOG’s front page and click the big green “Get it FREE” button. You’ll need a GOG account to claim it, then it will come as a DRM-free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The “Director’s Cut” label was applied in 2015 after a big free update with many improvements.

The giveaway ends at 2pm tomorrow, Friday the 13th, so hop to. Read our Wasteland 2 review if you need convincing to get a free game.

As for the sale itself, well, over 2500 games and DLCs and soundtracks and things are discounted. GOG may have made their name selling good old games but they sell plenty of new ones too these days. What do I recommend? Noita doesn’t have a huge discount (20%) but it’s a hell of a game.

GOG’s Winter Sale began yesterday and will run until 2pm on December 26th, at which point the Box Day Sales will be in full swing. Deals. DEALS. DEALS. DEALS. DEALSL. DEALLDLEALALADALADSDELADSLADSLADSLADSLADSLAAADS.

* Winter starts on December 22nd and you meteorological calendar cowards can do one.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

RedM will let you turn Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode into a roleplaying Wild West

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 12th

Most Gaseous Game, 2019

6

Planescape: Torment turns 20 years old today - here's why it's a classic

Nameless rights or nameless fights

9

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review: More Super than all of Nvidia's budget cards combined

The new benchmark for 1080p gaming on a budget

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

RedM will let you turn Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode into a roleplaying Wild West

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 12th

Most Gaseous Game, 2019

6

Planescape: Torment turns 20 years old today - here's why it's a classic

Nameless rights or nameless fights

9

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT review: More Super than all of Nvidia's budget cards combined

The new benchmark for 1080p gaming on a budget

1