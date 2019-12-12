Grand Theft Auto V has added a casino heist and a new radio station

The writing was on the wall when the Diamond Casino & Resort opened in GTA Online in July. A casino in a city of thieves was always going to be a target, and Rockstar have just crafted a new heist for players to rob the place. From today, you can take part in the Diamond Casino Heist, which Rockstar are claiming is their “biggest, most audacious, most complex criminal operation ever.”

It does sound bloody huge. You’ll start the heist by setting a front: a retro arcade business. This is really a place for you and your friends, George Damon and Matt Clooney, to practice for the big score. Your new base will let you rehearse your robberies, with vaults, keypads, and more to work on. It definitely sounds like you’ll need it. The casino has a reputation for being the “most secure building in all of Los Santos”, with the multiple points of approach, and security measures that constantly adapt and change. It all sounds a bit much for me, and it reaffirms my life choices of not being a gambler nor a heister.

The cheapest arcade is $1,235,000 way out in Paleto Bay, and Twitch Prime subscribers can get that free, while it’ll run you closer to $2 million for one actually in the city.

While we’re here, we might as well let you know about the new in-game radio station, iFruit Radio. The new station has a line-up of traditional folk Latvian folk songs… oh, wait. That’s my wedding playlist. iFruit Radio adds 27 new tracks, hand-picked by a fella called Danny Brown. I’m not listing them all, but here you are. I honestly have no idea who any of the people are on the song list are, but I am exclusively reporting that you can hear ScHoolboy Q’s “Numb Numb Juice” on it.

And that’s that. The update is out now.