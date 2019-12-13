Duelyst developers reveal their new action-RPG, Godfall

After muttering about Godfall for over a year, Duelyst developers Counterplay Games today opened up a little about their upcoming “looter-slasher” action-RPG with a wee trailer at The Game Awards. Godfall has also drawn the attention of Borderlands gang Gearbox, no strangers to looter-thingers themselves. Their publishing arm, Gearbox Publishing, today announced that they’ve picked this one up and will be helping it towards a late-2020 launch. Come watch this cinematic for shiny armour and talk of “a thousand-year war, just to the start the apocalypse.”

What you don’t see there is that Godfall will have third-person combat focused on melee murders, smashing through baddies in search of shinier loot to better smash through baddies to get shinier loot and so on. What you do see is three pals, because Godfall will support co-op for up to three on top of the usual solo play. We still don’t know much about the game, mind, only the dreams and buzzwords.

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” creative director Keith Lee said in today’s announcement. “Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.”

Given how much good I’ve heard about Duelyst, I’ll be curious to learn what that actually means. See our Matt’s Duelyst review for praise of how it built upon established card game ideas, as well as words like “Duelyst is fantastic, and with time it’s likely to only get better.”

Godfall will debut on the Epic Games Store around the 2020 holiday season (November-December-ish). Gearbox tell me Godfall will be an Epic exclusive on PC for one year. It’ll also be on PlayStation 5. For now, the game’s site should have more info once it emerges from this pre-Game Awards blackout.

