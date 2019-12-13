The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Fast & Furious Crossroads exploding out next year

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th December 2019 / 5:58AM

The delightfully daft Fast & Furious movies are getting a new video game adaptation next year from the makers of Project Cars and Need For Speed: Shift. Fast & Furious Crossroads is its name, and doing car crimes while dodging explosions and wrecking balls is its game. F&F is one of the few movies I worry would get less silly in a game but Slightly Mad Studios are out here in the trailer swinging wrecking ball after wrecking ball at the gang so I live in hope.

Yes, they do have Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson voicing their movie characters.

Publishers Bandai Namco describe Crossroads as “a team-based, vehicular-heist action game” about the gang pulling heists, throwing stunts, playing with gadgets, and driving real fast. It’ll have a singleplayer story campaign, obvs, and a yet-unrevealed multiplayer mode too. Fingers crossed that will be daft explosive races like Split/Second or some zany carfights rather than anything serious.

Slightly Mad (who were recently bought by Codemasters) are a slightly odd choice to adapt such a wild movie series, considering their racing games tend to have a sim-y bent, but they certainly do like cars. And as the old saying goes: you have to know physics before you can break physics.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is coming via Steam in May 2020. For now, the game’s website has more information – not about the game, but about the cars its heroes like.

Check out the night’s other announcements and trailers on our Game Awards tag.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

