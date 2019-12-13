Here's all the news and trailers from the Game Awards

Like a heavily-sponsored Santa Claus, the Game Awards swept in last night and left us a pile of presents to unwrap. If you did the smart thing and slept through the event, you’ll have missed a bunch of new announcements. Alice O and Graham did some amazing work in writing up as much as they could as it happened, but a few sly games snuck past ’em. Plus, sometimes it’s just nice to have everything all in once place. Here’s everything that was announced.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is coming out in 2020. The sequel to 2013’s comedy physics gut-wrencher is hugely expanded. It looks like you need to be responsible for the body as it makes its way through a contraption filled medical facility, with surgery being the end-goal of a long and wonky trip. It’s also got co-op.

Level-warping gun-em-up Control has just received a free new game mode called Expeditions. They’re timed combat challenges for the hardcore Control players, set in the Threshold, rewarding winners with powerful mods.

Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack is clearly going to be an important part of the game. I know that because they put together a trailer of all the artists. No Guns N’ Roses, but Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and Tina Guo are all involved in making synth blasts for future ear-mods.

Arboreal survival game The Forest is setting up for a sequel called Sons of the Forest. There’s not much information at all, but the trailer is definitely worth peeking at. It retains that spooky weirdness of the mother game.

Microsoft unveiled their next Xbox, the Xbox Series X. It looks like a media PC, and has guts capable of 4K at 60FPS, and up to 120FPS if you don’t care about extra pixels. The controller will work on PC and has a built-in ‘Share’ button. Expect to see it by the end of 2020.

The Elder Scrolls Online’s next expansion will be taking you to Skyrim… at some point. Until then, there’s the conclusion to Season Of The Dragon, with both The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr and The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold being launched last night.

Tripwire’s Maneater surfaced during the show. You’ll play a shark mightily trying to even the odds between shark and humanity, chomping, evolving, and chomping some more. Out in May 2020.

Nine To Five is a three-vs-three online shooter. The small teams are to help promote teamwork over rogue operators, with previous levels changing how upcoming levels are setup. Another 2020 release.

Final Fantasy VII Remake poked a pointy head into the show, giving a wee look at Cloud’s sword swipes. It’s a timed exclusive for PS4 until 3/3/21. After that it’s presumably free to go where it pleases.

Humankind is a take on Civilization from the Endless Space developers Amplitude Studios, It’s due out next year, and it has some banging cities.

Godfall is a co-operative, third-person brawler with plenty of loot. We saw no in-game footage, but here’s how it looks in the developer’s dreams. Planned for late 2020.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 took everyone by surprise. It’s the follow up to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Ninja Theory’s story of a Pictish warrior having a right ‘orrible time fighting Vikings, whilst also struggling with her psychosis. It’s only been officially announced for the Xbox Series X, but we expect it’ll join the previous game on PC.

Prologue is the next game from PUBG Corp and Brendan Greene, who brought us Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds. All we know is that it’s new and that it has some nice lightning and no release date.

Naraka: Bladepoint is a fun looking martial arts multiplayer brawler, but with a nice array of flashy moves and impossible physics. We likey. Whenever it’s here in 2020, I’ll be into it.

Weird West is a top-down immersive cowboy sim from Raphael Colantonio, one of the lead developers Dishonoured and Prey. It was a nice treat for Alice at 03.50 in the AM. The release date is a mystery.

Warframe is a game so live that they pushed their latest update during the show. If you hop on now you can see the Empyrean update’s flyable spaceships.

Riot Games’ new Riot Forge initiative is already delivering. They announced two games set in the League of Legends universe. Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story is a turn-based RPG.

And Conv/rgence: A League Of Legends Story is a clunkily-named platformer. We don’t know when they’re coming out.

New World, Amazon Game Studio’s survivalist MMO, finally has a release date of May 2020. Let’s see what 04.40 AM Alice had to say about it.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has crawled out of the wreckage of Telltale Games, making the long night just that little bit brighter, even if there’s no release date.

Fast & Furious Crossroads is a team-based vehicle heist game, based on the Jane Austen novels movies. It’s just the sort of thing you want to be writing about at nearly 6 in the morning. Expected May 2020.

Gears Tactics is a turn-based tactical action game. As Alice notes, it looks an awful lot like Xcom, but that’s no bad thing. You can grab it on April 28th, 2020.

Dear me, Alice. You’re a machine.