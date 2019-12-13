Ori And The Will Of The Wisps trailer reveals short delay

Good news: a new trailer for Ori And The Will Of The Wisps shown at The Game Awards gave more lovely little looks at the sequel to 2015’s pretty-pretty metroidvania Ori And The Blind Forest. Bad news: the trailer also confirmed a one-month delay. Previously due on February 11th, 2020, it’s now slated to launch on March 11th. Balanced news: it looks real nice so I’m happy to wait another month for this one. Better late than rushed.

“Microsoft and Moon Studios are taking the extra time to ensure that Ori fans get the best gameplay experience possible,” they explained in today’s announcement. With my understanding of what makes video games good, I can only assume they’re adding a fishing minigame – something to improve any gameplay experience. Or fixing bugs. Fixing bugs is fine too, I guess.

Our former John (RPS in peace) declared the original Ori “one of the most delightful games of recent years” and Katharine called it “arguably the pinnacle of the cute-but-crazy-hard platforming genre” so it’s worth waiting for the sequel to come out right.

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is coming March 11th to Steam and the Windows Store for £25/€30/$30. It will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass from launch.

