Prologue is the mysterious next game from Playerunknown

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

13th December 2019 / 3:22AM

Brendan “Plunk” Greene today announced his next game after the battle royale ladfest of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, a mysterious game named Prologue. It is… a video game? About… something? But it’s not a battle royale, and apparently not even connected to Plunkbat. This is the first game from Playerunknown Productions, the new research-y division Greene left the Plunkteam to lead earlier this year. Here, have a look at some wet trees in the announcement trailer below.

“I have been given a once in a lifetime chance to deliver something new on a global stage. Being given a platform to build a brand-new experience outside of the Battle Royale genre is an amazing gift, and one I don’t want to squander,” Greene said in today’s announcement. “Prologue is an exploration into new technologies and gameplay. Our aim with this game is to give players unique and memorable experiences, each and every time they play.”

Okay, but what is it?

PUBG Corp announced in June that they were making an “original narrative experience” set in the world of Plunkbat. However, that was being made by Striking Distance, their new studio led by CoD: WW2 director Glen Schofield. Prologue, whatever it is, is a game from Playerunknown Productions. And they say that Prologue is “an original IP”, so it’s apparently not a Plunkgame at all – unless they’re bending the term.

MYSTERIES.

Check out the night’s other announcements and trailers on our Game Awards tag.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

