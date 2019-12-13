Riot announce the first two Legend Of Legends Stories

Riot Games tonight announced the first fruits of Riot Forge, their plan to have other developers make games in the world of League Of Legends. They have Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story, a turn-based RPG coming from Darksiders: Genesis devs Airship Syndicate. Then there’s Conv/rgence: A League Of Legends Story, a platformer from the makers of Speed Brawl.

Ruined King explores Bilgewater, a city of pirates, ghosts, and ghost pirates which is home to several of LoL’s heroes. Riot blast this blurb:

“Set after the events of Burning Tides, players will take control of LoL champions and explore the bustling city of Bilgewater and the mysterious Shadow Isles in a game for the first time. “Featuring fan favorite champions, innovative turn-based combat, and beautiful art direction along with brand new surprises and plenty of poros, Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story advances the stories of many champions in the LoL Universe and offers an exciting new way to experience the World of Runeterra.”

Convergence is set somewhere quite different, the city of Zaun, a place of inventors and weirdos.

While Riot are making a great many live games based on LoL (including a card game, a fighting game, an eSports manager sim, and some sort of maybe-an-action-RPG-who-knows), Riot Forge games are meant to be definite, “completable” games.

No word yet on when either of these LoL Stories will launch.

