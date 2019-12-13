Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 announced

Microsoft tonight announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, a sequel to 2017’s striking and spooky-ooky Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. The trailer looks real chuffing spiffy, which is probably because it’s running on Microsoft’s next console, the ha-ha-hilariously-named Xbox Series X. Apparently Senua is a big enough deal for Microsoft to make it the first game announced for their next system. Neat. Here, have a look in the trailer below.

The announcement only mentioned a release on Xbox Series X, which isn’t a surprise considering it’s the only game formally announced so far. I would be surprised if it doesn’t come to PC too. The first game was on PC before it was on Xbox, and Microsoft have been releasing all their Xbox One games on PC (Ninja Theory are owned by Microsoft these days, remember) – a practice I certainly hope they’ll continue with Series X.

Senua’s Sacrifice is the story of a Pictish warrior fighting through manifestations of her psychosis in a right grim time. It’s grim! In an interesting way.

“Hellblade is brave for tackling psychosis so directly, and braver still for pouring so much of its efforts into its narrative,” Sam Horti said in our Hellblade review. “It’s unlike anything else I’ve played this year, and for that reason it deserves a slice of your time.”

The Xbox Series X (ha ha seriously?) is due to launch in the 2020 holiday season (November-December-ish) so I guess we’ll see Hellblade around then. Hopefully on PC.

