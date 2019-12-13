Oh, happy days! The Wolf Among Us 2 has survived the death of Telltale Games and is reborn with the studio’s kinda-sorta-not-really rebirth. The company wearing the skin of Telltale announced at The Game Awards tonight that yes, they will indeed resume the splendid moody detective story set in Bill Willingham’s comic book world of Fables. I don’t know about the new Telltale but we declared the original Wolfamongus the bestest best adventure game of 2014, so fingers crossed? Some of the old dev team are back, too.

For those not in the know, Bigby there is The Big Bad Wolf, the legendary monster who’s become a gruff sheriff watching over the fairytale folks who fled their magical homeland after an awful war and settled in a hidden New York City neighbourhood. Does that help you become in the know? It’s a lot to take in. And, like, I know that sounds weird but Fables is great.

Telltale announced Wolfamongus 2 in July 2017 for a late-2018 launch. Unfortunately, in late 2018 Telltale began a painful, protracted, and public shutdown, laying off everyone and cancelling everything. Their final season of The Walking Dead, which was had recently started, was picked up and finished by the owners of the zombie comic world. Wolfamongus just plain died.

In August 2019, a holding company with no connection to Telltale announced they were bringing it back. They’ve bought Telltale’s name and some of their games but couldn’t — and didn’t want to — rehire the old Telltale staff, who needed to y’know get new jobs and that. However, Nutale do say that Wolfamongus’s lead writer, creative/game directors, and composer are working on the sequel. I want to believe.

