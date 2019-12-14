The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games Dota Underlords builds TFT set 2 comps [9.23]

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

THQ Nordic released a Gothic remake prototype to see if fans want it

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

14th December 2019 / 5:32PM

Do people want a remake of Piranha Bytes’ 2001 fantasy RPG Gothic? Maybe, series owners THQ Nordic think, so they’ve made a prototype of a remake and last night gave it to fans to see what they think. This prototype looks all shiny and new, obviously, while also modernising other parts of the old formula. The company say that if people like this wee teaser, they’ll go ahead with remaking the whole thing. If not, they won’t. The prototype is available now to anyone who owns a Piranha Bytes game on Steam.

You can download the Gothic Playable Teaser on Steam if you have a Piranha Bytes game (Gothic 1-3, Risen 1-3, or Elex) on your account. That lets people play around in the Mining Colony of Khorinis opening bit for two hours.

THQ Nordic say they are “eager to learn from the players through a survey following the completion of the prototype, whether and how [we] should proceed with the production of a full Gothic Remake, or leave the heritage and the great memories associated with it untouched.”

Our Sin wrote a Gothic retrospective a few years back, declaring that it “stands out as yet another special game with too few descendants.” Dare THQ Nordic ruin the warm fuzzy feelings it still inspires?

Changes in this remake prototype include a new combat system, a Fallout 4-style dialogue wheel, a chattier protagonist, and less of an overall rude ‘tude. Oh, and obviously everything looks shiny and new:

This “playable teaser” was not made by Gothic creators Piranha Bytes, though THQ Nordic did buy the studio this year. Instead, it’s by new-ish studio THQ Nordic Barcelona.

I might think this prototype to be a publicity stunt, a jazzy way of releasing a demo, but THQ Nordic are adamant they’re gathering feedback to see if it’s worthwhile. “We will only start full production if the community demands a Gothic Remake,” they say. “In order to do so, we will need to grow the development team and rebuild Gothic from scratch.”

While the survey results are private, many players are writing Steam reviews. They seem not wholly thrilled with the modernisation’s tonal shift.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

THQ Nordic buy Gothic and Risen creators Piranha Bytes

41

ELEX: Trailer & Details On Risen Dev's New Action RPG

27

Why Gothic Is More Believable Than Modern RPGs

Lessons in world design from 2001

100

Gothic Will Rise(n) Again

40

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Destiny 2's new season, Rockstar's new crimes, Truck Sim's new truck, and more of the week's patches

The Weekly Updates Update

The RPS Advent Calendar 2019, Dec 14th

Swords and boards

5

PlanetSide Arena will shut down after only four months

10

Priceless Play - 14 December 2019

Go west

1