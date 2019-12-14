Resident Evil 3 remake, Hellblade 2, a new BioShock, and more of this week's news
A great many games were announced this week, including a Resident Evil 3 remake, Hellblade 2, the revival of The Wolf Among Us 2, and a new BioShock. A lot of the week’s news came from The Game Awards, the thinly-veiled marketing extravaganza, but not all. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out our Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.
So much was announced and shown at The Game Awards
I’ve highlighted a few bits in this roundup but mate, there’s so much more.
Hellblade 2 announced
Microsoft haven’t confirmed a PC release for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 yet, but it’d be weird if they didn’t considering the game started here and all their Xbox games have hit PC lately.
Resident Evil 3 remake announced
Jill Valentine’s adventure is being fancied up much like RE2.
Gothic mmmight get a remake
THQ Nordic have released a prototype of a remake of 2001’s fantasy RPG to fans, asking them if this is worth finishing. If you own a Piranha Bytes game on Steam, you can play the Gothic Playable Teaser.
New BioShock announced
A new studio are handling the return to Irrational’s first-person philososhooter series. We know nothing about the new game, but our Alice Bee reckons it should let you fire an albatross from your hand.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is only PS4-exclusive for one year
Square Enix still haven’t announced a PC release but it’s looking mighty likely now they’ve named a date when PS4 exclusivity ends.
The Wolf Among Us 2 is back in development
The new Telltale Games have picked back up the sequel to the fine urban fantasy story, which died when Telltale died. Speaking of…
Freebie corner: The Wolf Among Us
If you missed Wolfamongus, hey, grab it free for keepsies on the Epic Games Store.
Riot announced two ‘A Legend Of Legends Story’ games
The turn-based RPG Ruined King and platformer Conv/rgence are the first Riot Forge projects, games which are set in LoL’s world but not made by Riot.
Ori And The Will Of The Wisps is delayed
Only by one month, from February 11 to March 11.
Playerunknown announced Prologue
The big man of battle royale’s first game at his new studio is Prologue. It is… a video game? A MYSTERY.
Arkane’s former president announced his new studio’s first game
Weird West is some combination of action-RPG and immersive sim, set in a spooky-ooky wild west. Yes, they did yoink the fiction genre’s name for their game.
PlanetSide Arena will shut down in January
The free-to-play battle royale spin-off from PlanetSide 2 doesn’t even get enough players to fill a single match, so it will shut down after four months in early access.
Gears Tactics is coming on April 28th
It looks a whole lot like XCOM, with Gears Of War’s delightfully daft excess.
New studio making new Commandos game
Kalypso have opened a new studio whose first take is to resume the splendid squad-based tactical WW2 series.
Starbreeze are getting their finances in order
They’ve survived a reconstruction process and are planning to build their future upon the cooperative heisting of Payday.
