Resident Evil 3 remake, Hellblade 2, a new BioShock, and more of this week's news

A great many games were announced this week, including a Resident Evil 3 remake, Hellblade 2, the revival of The Wolf Among Us 2, and a new BioShock. A lot of the week’s news came from The Game Awards, the thinly-veiled marketing extravaganza, but not all. Read on for more of the week’s PC gaming goings-on in our News Digest, and do also check out our Weekly Updates Update for some of the week’s big patches.

Microsoft haven’t confirmed a PC release for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 yet, but it’d be weird if they didn’t considering the game started here and all their Xbox games have hit PC lately.

Jill Valentine’s adventure is being fancied up much like RE2.

THQ Nordic have released a prototype of a remake of 2001’s fantasy RPG to fans, asking them if this is worth finishing. If you own a Piranha Bytes game on Steam, you can play the Gothic Playable Teaser.

A new studio are handling the return to Irrational’s first-person philososhooter series. We know nothing about the new game, but our Alice Bee reckons it should let you fire an albatross from your hand.

Square Enix still haven’t announced a PC release but it’s looking mighty likely now they’ve named a date when PS4 exclusivity ends.

The new Telltale Games have picked back up the sequel to the fine urban fantasy story, which died when Telltale died. Speaking of…

If you missed Wolfamongus, hey, grab it free for keepsies on the Epic Games Store.

The turn-based RPG Ruined King and platformer Conv/rgence are the first Riot Forge projects, games which are set in LoL’s world but not made by Riot.

Only by one month, from February 11 to March 11.

The big man of battle royale’s first game at his new studio is Prologue. It is… a video game? A MYSTERY.

Weird West is some combination of action-RPG and immersive sim, set in a spooky-ooky wild west. Yes, they did yoink the fiction genre’s name for their game.

The free-to-play battle royale spin-off from PlanetSide 2 doesn’t even get enough players to fill a single match, so it will shut down after four months in early access.

It looks a whole lot like XCOM, with Gears Of War’s delightfully daft excess.

Kalypso have opened a new studio whose first take is to resume the splendid squad-based tactical WW2 series.

They’ve survived a reconstruction process and are planning to build their future upon the cooperative heisting of Payday.