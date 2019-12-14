What are we all playing this weekend?

And there it goes, the last full moon of the year. We’re getting darker and darker in the run-up to the winter solstice on the 22nd, which feels so far away right now. But you know what beams a huge amount of light right into your face? Video games.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee Still plugging away at Fallen Order. It is good because in this I can run at hideous hard right fleshlumps and destroy them. Alice L This weekend I will be mostly decorating, as in the painting kind, and also decorating as in the Christmas kind. All before catching a train to Brighton Sunday evening to set up camp in time for our charity stream on Monday. Exciting times. Will probably take my Switch on the train and finally finish that popular goose game. Alice O What with everything going on this week, I’ve barely touched Destiny 2’s Season Of Dawn. It scatters a lot of bits and pieces across different systems so I still don’t see quite how it all comes together but I like that it’s less focused on seasonal modes than the last season. Astrid Astrid has been fired. Dave I’m putting Star Wars on hold for now. Why? Giant robots! I’ve had lots of fun stomping around planets in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, a game I’ve been looking forward to for years. That’s mostly thanks to the beautiful looking teaser trailer and memories of playing previous games with a Microsoft Sidewinder joystick. I would love to play MW5 with a joystick, but it’s more playable than a keyboard and mouse now than it has ever been. Mechs! Graham A worm finally chewed its way through the walls of a level in Noita, allowing me access to… all the bits of level that lie beyond. This is a game that pretends to be a Spelunky-style descent but actually you’re able to travel just as far left and right as you are down. And then I found a magic object that makes me explode constantly. Emitting level-destroying explosions every couple of seconds forever. That’s what I need this weekend. Katharine Probably more Mutazione, if only to spend some time on a nice chill island for a bit. I wish I could emigrate there. Matt Matt has been fired. Matthew This weekend is mostly prepping for Monday’s charity stream (please give generously, etc), but I’m also playing Dandy Dungeon. Yoshiro Kimura, founder of Onion Games, has got a gift for marrying punchy arcade fun to profoundly silly writing and framing, and this tale of an indie dev taking out his everyday frustrations in the dungeon crawler he’s building is one of his best. Perfect antidote to bleak times. Nate I’m going away this weekend to play the great game of human interaction. But the friends we’re visiting are Games People, so I’m half inclined to suggest a group playthrough of Frog Detective 2, if the mood’s right. I’ll probably get some Hearthstone in too, as I’ve not even been able to play the new expansion yet. I’ll take any distractions going, at the moment. Ollie I’ll be staying in London over the weekend, so the games I’ll be playing will need to be capable of being run on either my laptop or my phone. Of those… Maybe it’s time to go back to Into The Breach and start working on those wins for all the squads I haven’t tried out yet. Sin Sin has been fired.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?